Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle  Announces Officers And Members For 2023 Season

The 2023 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced its current officers and members for the upcoming 2023 season. Founded in 1969, the Circle currently includes 21 critics covering productions across the Greater Los Angeles area.

The new slate of officers consists of returning President Jonas Schwartz-Owen (TheaterMania, BroadwayWorld), returning Vice President Dana Martin (Stage Raw), returning Treasurer Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily), Co-Secretaries Martίn Hernández (Stage Raw) and Philip Brandes (Stage Raw, LA Times, Santa Barbara Independent), Website/Social Media Co-Chairs Socks Whitmore (Stage Raw) and Patrick Chavis (LA Theatre Bites, The Orange Curtain Review) and Awards Co-Chairs Rob Stevens (Haines His Way) and Tracey Paleo (BroadwayWorld, Gia On The Move). LADCC welcomes its new officers for the 2023 season.

The current 2023 membership of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (in alphabetical order): Lara J. Altunian (Stage Raw, L.A. Dance Chronicle), Philip Brandes (Stage Raw, LA Times, Santa Barbara Independent), Katie Buenneke (Theater Digest, Stage Raw), Patrick Chavis (LA Theatre Bites, The Orange Curtain Review), Peter Debruge (Variety), Ellen Dostal (BroadwayWorld, Musicals in LA), Martίn Hernández (Stage Raw), Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily), Deborah Klugman (Stage Raw), Harker Jones (BroadwayWorld), Dany Margolies (ArtsInLA.com), Dana Martin (Stage Raw), Myron Meisel (Stage Raw), Terry Morgan (Stage Raw, ArtsBeatLA.com), Steven Leigh Morris (Stage Raw), Tracey Paleo (BroadwayWorld, Gia On The Move), Melinda Schupmann (Showmag.com, ArtsInLA.com), Jonas Schwartz-Owen (TheaterMania, BroadwayWorld), Don Shirley (Angeles Stage), Rob Stevens (Haines His Way), Socks Whitmore (Stage Raw).