Los Angeles Ballet Unveils 20th Anniversary 2025–2026 Season

Los Angeles Ballet has announced its 2025–2026 season, marking the company’s 20th anniversary and its continued growth as Los Angeles’ longest-running professional classical ballet company.

The season will include a mixed repertory program at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in January, a spring engagement at the Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre, and an expanded holiday run of The Nutcracker.

20 YEARS OF LOS ANGELES BALLET

LAB will present 20 Years of Los Angeles Ballet at The Wallis from January 29–31, 2026. The program will include George Balanchine’s Rubies, Hans van Manen’s Frank Bridge Variations, and a world premiere by Artistic Director Melissa Barak with music by David Lawrence.

Rubies

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Frank Bridge Variations

Choreography by Hans van Manen

Music by Benjamin Britten

World Premiere

Choreography by Melissa Barak

Music by David Lawrence

GISELLE

LAB will make its Music Center debut with Giselle at the Ahmanson Theatre from April 30–May 3, 2026.

Choreography by Jean Coralli & Jules Perrot

Music by Adolphe Adam

THE NUTCRACKER

The Nutcracker will open at Royce Hall at UCLA from December 12–14, 2025, before moving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from December 19–28, 2025, including a Christmas Eve performance.

Choreography by Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary

Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Performances at the Dolby Theatre will feature live music by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine.

NUTCRACKER TEA

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will host Los Angeles Ballet’s Nutcracker Tea on November 22 and 23, 2025, supporting LAB’s Outreach and Education programs.

OUTREACH AND EDUCATION

The A Chance to Dance program will continue its monthly free classes and partner residencies at McKinley School in Compton in fall 2025 and spring 2026.

The Power of Performance (POP!) initiative will provide free performance access to community organizations across Los Angeles County.

TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscription packages range from $69 to $346. Standard single tickets are priced from $38 to $131, with live orchestra performances ranging from $45 to $138. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors, educators, first responders, veterans, and active-duty personnel.

Tickets are available by phone at 310-998-7782 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.), online, or by emailing tickets@losangelesballet.org.