Los Angeles Ball Announces New Season

Los Angeles Ballet Co-Artistic Directors Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary announce LAB's return to theaters and live, in-person performances. After the devastating cancellation of Season 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Ballet presents a remarkable 16th Season, offering legendary story ballets and contemporary masterworks including The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty and works by Balanchine, Lopez Ochoa and Wheeldon.

Full season and Choose-2 subscriptions as well as all standard tickets are on sale now. Early Bird pricing for subscriptions ends on September 30. Tickets may be purchased at losangelesballet.org or by calling the Los Angeles Ballet box office at (310) 998-7782, Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., PST.

Colleen Neary, Los Angeles Ballet's Co-Artistic Director said, "We are so thrilled to announce our return to theatres. We have missed our subscribers and supporters as much as they have missed seeing us on stage. To celebrate, we are presenting a season filled with themes of joy, hope and love." Co-Artistic Director Thordal Christensen shared what it means for LAB's dancers to return to performing. "A dancer's life becomes meaningful and fulfilled when you perform live on stage and our dancers are overjoyed to be able to share that experience with audiences once again.

"This season reflects Los Angeles Ballet's resilience, dedication and commitment to continue to bring the beauty of live ballet performances to LA audiences," said Los Angeles Ballet board member Lori Milken. "I am looking forward to enjoying performances with family and friends again, and to continue to watch LAB thrive and grow."

The 2021/2022 Season opens with Los Angeles' Holiday tradition LAB's The Nutcracker, set in 1913 California in a classic Spanish style home with Mexican, Spanish, and European influences. The story unfolds with a warm and inviting sense of being inside a children's book and follows Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they travel to the Land of Snow and the Palace of the Dolls. The Dolby Theatre performances will feature the LAB Orchestra, with renowned ballet conductor, Andrea Quinn.

Los Angeles Ballet begins the holiday season November 20 and 21 with the Nutcracker Tea!, a much-loved and delightful family experience. Chaired by Bari Milken-Bernstein and co-chaired by Jennifer Lustig Gardner and Brooke Lande, the event features a preview performance of excerpts from The Nutcracker, and opportunities for children to interact with LAB dancers and costumed characters from the production. Along with sumptuous treats and refreshments, the event includes an elegant holiday boutique, Nutcracker-themed craft activities, and a keepsake photo opportunity.

Tickets for the 2021 Nutcracker Tea! are available now as add-ons to season subscriptions with priority seating, or as single tickets with general seating. Details of the event are available at losangelesballet.org.

In April 2022, BLOOM offers Ghosts, Apollo and Bloom, three works performed exclusively at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Master contemporary choreographer Christopher Wheeldon makes his stage ethereal and substantial for Ghosts (LA Premiere), presenting a realm where ghosts manifest in a dark watery playground. Apollo, one of George Balanchine's most iconic and best-loved works, depicts the young god of music visited and instructed by three Muses. The second LA Premiere is Bloom by Belgian-Colombian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The dance is inspired by Puja; a worship ritual from Hinduism where flower offerings are laid out at the doorstep 3 times each day.

The Sleeping Beauty, after Marius Petipa's work, one of the most treasured story ballets of all time, will be presented in June 2022. The epitome of classical ballet, The Sleeping Beauty is considered to be the most authentic of Petipa's work, and Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary's production is not only true to the tradition but presents the story with drama, excitement, and beauty. This cherished fairy tale tells the story of an enchanted sleep, and the love between a beautiful princess and a handsome prince. Arrested by a powerful evil, inner beauty lies dormant, to be awakened after one hundred years through the power of pure love.

Los Angeles Ballet will resume its Power of Performance! (POP!) outreach program committed to providing a minimum of 10% of tickets to every performance, free of charge, to Los Angeles County's underserved communities. LAB partners with 50 social service agencies from all five Supervisorial Districts including those supporting children with special needs, domestic violence survivors, active-duty military and veterans, senior centers, and youth in the county probation system. Many participants in the program will have the opportunity to attend a ballet performance for the first time in their lives.

During the closure due to COVID-19, Los Angeles Ballet adapted its A Chance to Dance (ACTD) program to a virtual experience to continue to provide free monthly dance class via live sessions on Instagram. LAB's professional dancers teach a variety of dance classes, give informal performances and coordinate wellness lectures. ACTD promotes knowledge of dance, a healthy lifestyle, confidence and joy. Participants from schools, arts organizations, social service agencies and the general public participate. Registration is open to all, with classes offered to a variety of age groups. A schedule of upcoming classes can be found at losangelesballet.org/a-chance-to-dance.