Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in March

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present Peter and the Starcatcher, March 10-19. Performers range in age from 12-19. Peter and the Starcatcher is a play by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. Based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the production is directed by Los Altos Stage Company Production Manager and Interim Education Director, Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov.



This Tony Award-Winning show upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). This wildly theatrical adaptaption of the best-selling novels is brought to life by 16 of the most talented young performers playing over 100 unforgettable characters.



Peter and the Starcatcher will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, and 17-19 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.



Performances: March 10 at 7:00pm, 11 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 12 at 2:00pm, 17 at 7:00pm, 18 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 19 at 2:00pm.



Tickets are available at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.