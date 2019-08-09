Los Altos Stage Company Presents West Coast Premiere Of ADMISSIONS

Los Altos Stage Company proudly presents the first show of its 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary Season. Admissions is a timely, relevant new play (2018) that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America.

Admissions runs September 5-29, and is the West Coast Premiere of this production.

Bill and Sherri are the white, progressive-and-proud headmaster and dean of admissions, respectively, at Hillcrest, a mid-tiered New Hampshire boarding school. Over the last 15 years, they've worked to diversify the school's mostly white population. But when their high-achieving son's Ivy League dreams are jeopardized, the family's reaction blasts open a deep rift between their public values and private decisions.

Winner of 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, Admissions is a no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of whiteness. The New York Times heralds Admissions as, "Astonishing and daring. An extraordinarily useful and excruciating satire - of the left, by the left, for the left - for today."

Los Altos Stage Company's production is directed by its Executive Artistic Director, Gary Landis, who also selected the show to be a part of this season. Gary is joined on the creative team by Scenic Designer Seafus Smith, Costume Designer Lisa Claybaugh, Lighting Designer Justin Buchs, Sound Designer Ken Kilen, and Properties Designer Phyllis E. Garland.

Admissions features a stellar cast of five talented local performers: Michael Champlin, Marjorie Hazeltine, Judith Miller, Quincy Shandlin, and Kristen Walter.

Admissions plays at the Bus Barn Theater September 5 (Preview Night) through September 29. Wednesday through Saturday evening performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinee performances begin at 3 pm. Ticket prices range from $20 (student) to $38, including gala Opening Night tickets on Friday, September 6, with an artists' reception following the performance.

Tickets can be purchased online at losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. Season Tickets are also still available. The remainder of LASC's 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary Season includes: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, November 21-December 22; OSLO, January 23-February 16, 2020; Sunday in the Park with George, April 9-May 10; and Steel Magnolias, June 4-28.

All 2019-2020 Season productions are performed in the Bus Barn Theater located at the Hillview Community Center, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, California, 94022.





