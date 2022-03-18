Los Altos Stage Company & Los Altos Youth Theatre Announce Reschedule Of Remaining 2021-2022 Season

After much consideration and discussion, Los Altos Stage Company and Los Altos Youth Theatre have shifted their programming for the remainder of their seasons back by approximately a month and have decreased the total number of performances for each production.

The new dates for upcoming productions are noted below.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. As with all our pandemic-related responses, LASC will align with the CDC and local health protocols in place at the time of each performance.





Los Altos Youth Theatre presents

Clue



April 7-16, 2022

Adapted from the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Directed by James Schott

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

﻿Performances: April 7 & 8 (7:00 pm), 9 (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm),

10 (2:00 pm), 14 & 15 (7:00 pm), 16 (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm),

and 17 (2:00 pm).

Live Streaming performances on April 8 (7:00 pm) and 9 (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm).





Los Altos Stage Company presents

﻿Ruthless! The Musical Comedy



Music by Marvin Laird, Lyrics and Book by Joel Paley

May 6-15, 2022

Preview Night: May 5

Directed and Choreographed by Gary Ferguson

Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she'll do anything to win the part in her school musical. Her mother, fellow students, and the rest of the world had better watch out because nothing will stop her quest for stardom!! Cunningly spoofing classic musicals and campy films from Gypsy to The Bad Seed, this aggressively outrageous musical garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run.

Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.





Los Altos Stage Company presents

﻿Steel Magnolias



by Robert Harling

June 3-12, 2022

Preview Night: June 2

Directed by Lee Ann Payne

A celebrated Southern classic of family and friendship, Steel Magnolias tells the story of a group of strong and beautiful women who cluster around Truvy's Beauty Parlor in a small Louisiana parish. The story centers on Shelby, who moves from wedding to childbirth to medical complications with a love of life and a willingness to face its possibilities bravely. Popularly adapted for the screen, this is the play that started it all.

Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.





Los Altos Youth Theatre presents

Xanadu



July﻿ 29-August 7, 2022

Directed and Choreographed by Gary Ferguson

This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children, and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds.

﻿Performances: July 29 (7:00 pm), 30 (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm),

31 (2:00 pm), August 5 (7:00 pm), 6 (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm),

and 7 (2:00 pm).