Los Alto Stage Company Announces YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, ELF THE MUSICAL And More For 2023-2024 Season

Los Alto Stage Company hosted a Season Announcement event on Wednesday, May 2, to introduce its 2023-2024 (29th) Season of five plays and musicals, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

Opening the 2023-2024 season is Significant Other by Joshua Harmon. From the critically acclaimed playwright of Admissions, Joshua Harmon, comes an affecting and hilarious play about finding and lacking love. Significant Other follows Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married while he searches for his own "Mr. Right." It revels in the paradox of feeling old when you're still young and the sometimes-crushing loneliness that comes with growing up.

The production performs September 7-October 1, 2023.

Next up for the holidays is Elf, The Musical, running November 30-December 24, 2023. Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan. The movie became an instant cult classic, and the musical adaptation took Broadway by storm! Buddy discovers that he's not really an elf-the fact that he's 6'2" and towers over the other elves in Santa's Workshop should have tipped him off-and travels to New York to find his real father. He finds, and spreads, love, helping others rediscover the joy of Christmas along the way.

Kicking off the new year is Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery, running January 25-February 18, 2024. On the edge of the Wyoming wilderness, the last guests linger late into the night at a celebration for the new President of their conservative Catholic college. Reunited after seven years, the friends toss back whiskey and name-check Thomas Aquinas, Hannah Arendt, Steve Bannon, even Bojack Horseman, tracking their distance from each other and the people they thought they'd be by now. Will Arbery's portrait of white conservatives trying to make sense of where they, and their country, stand is an incisive yet personal look at the intelligence and despair of the Catholic right.

The fourth production of the season is Thorton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth. The production performs April 11-May 5, 2024. In the 5,000 years they've been married, George and Maggie Antrobus have survived wars, plagues, floods, and everything in between. Now they're running low on food-and a massive glacier is headed toward their New Jersey home. A timely comedy about the endurance of human spirit, Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth follows one "every-family" through the great struggles and triumphs of the human experience.

Los Altos Stage Company closes out its 2023-2024 season with Young Frankenstein, with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks. The production performs May 30-June 23, 2024.

From the comedy genius of Mel Brooks comes the brilliant stage adaptation of his legendarily funny film- Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.



Los Altos Stage Company is a quintessential American neighborhood playhouse, serving Los Altos and the greater South Bay area, and paying tribute to the full canon of American musicals, comedies, and dramas. This 28-year-old theatre company strives to bring together a diversity of theater enthusiasts, practitioners, and supporters to create, explore, and celebrate the rich tapestry of American culture and experience through live theatre. Los Altos Stage Company produces five shows annually at its intimate 99-seat theater located on the Hillview Community Center campus. All productions are performed at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, CA.

Subscriptions and 5-Ticket Stage Passes are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551. Single tickets go on sale July 1, 2023.