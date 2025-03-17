Long Beach Symphony Performs ELECTRIC AVENUE: MTV 80's Dance Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to relive the magic of the 1980s! On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM, Long Beach Symphony brings the ultimate throwback to the Long Beach Arena with Electric Avenue’s MTV 80’s Dance Party. Under the baton of Evan Roider, this electrifying concert will transport audiences back to the golden era of MTV with symphonic renditions of iconic hits by Kenny Loggins, Tears for Fears, George Michael, Duran Duran, David Bowie, Queen, and more.

With over 1,000 performances nationwide, Electric Avenue is renowned for capturing the essence of the decade that defined a generation. Now, they join forces with Long Beach Symphony to deliver a powerhouse performance featuring a symphonic arrangement of Prince’s Let’s Go Crazy that will have the audience roaring. Expect to dance the night away to rockin’ orchestral versions of Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark, Huey Lewis & the News’ Power of Love, David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, Kenny Loggins’ Footloose, Queen’s Radio Gaga, and many more.

Electric Avenue has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in entertainment, from The Walking Dead cast and Kid Rock to Pitbull, Joey Fatone, and The Impractical Jokers. In 2019, they were hand-picked to perform at the red-carpet launch of Blinded by the Light, the Bruce Springsteen-inspired film directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham). The band has also toured with 80s legends like Pat Benatar and performed alongside members of Toto, Player, Talk Talk, and Little River Band, as well as delighted audiences with Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Idina Menzel, B-52s, Little River Band, Tracy Chapman, Robbie Dupree, Rita Wilson, Lindsay Ell, Boston, Collective Soul, Mother’s Finest, Sister Hazel, Yanni, Boyz II Men, and more.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, offering guests to a one-of-a-kind indoor picnic experience. Bring your favorite food, drinks, and of course, your dancing shoes! Come dressed in your favorite neon colored spandex leggings or parachute pants! For added convenience, attendees can pre-order meals from select local restaurants for direct table delivery (see website). Surrounding the stage will be designated dance floors, ensuring an immersive and high-energy evening for all.

“The 2024-25 Pops season has been nothing short of spectacular,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “But this concert, in particular, has me thrilled. It’s a chance to come together, reminisce about cassette tapes and Walkmans, and relive the unforgettable moments that made the 80s an iconic era.”

