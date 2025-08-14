Long Beach Shakespeare Company To Present A DOLL’S HOUSE August 29– September 14

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long Beach Shakespeare Company will stage Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House from August 29 through September 14, 2025, at the Helen Borgers Theatre, directed by Michael Hovance and produced by Holly Leveque. This new production strips away nostalgia to present the play in the present tense, allowing its themes of identity, societal expectation, and personal freedom to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Ceili Lang stars as Nora Helmer, a woman caught between the life she performs and the life she desires, supported by a cast including Ben Trotter as Torvald Helmer, Ari Hagler as Dr. Rank, and Jonah Goger as Nils Krogstad. The production explores the invisible architecture of expectations that shapes every character’s choices—whether through love, duty, or the pursuit of dignity—and examines how far society has truly come in redefining success, gender roles, and authenticity.

Performances run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. Tickets and information are available at lbshakespeare.org.