Long Beach Playhouse Cancels Public Events Until The End Of March

Long Beach Playhouse will be canceling public events until the end of March.

They have released the following statement:

In compliance with California Department of Public Health, County of Los Angeles, and the City of Long Beach, the Long Beach Playhouse will be canceling public events until the end of March.

We are heartbroken that our audiences will not be able to enjoy the hard work our cast and crews have been working on, but the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance.

The remaining performances of Noises Off have been canceled Plays in a Day has been canceled Fistful of Improv has been canceled The New Works Festival has been postponed, information on the new dates TBD

For patrons that have bought tickets for these events, there are a few options for you.

-Exchange your ticket to a different production later in the year, please take a look at our website www.lbplayhouse.org for information on future productions

-Request a refund for the ticket purchased

-Donate your ticket back to the Playhouse

We thank you for your patience and understanding. As you can imagine our box office staff will be rather busy with all of these requests. You may experience longer wait times or call backs due to this increase. You can email the Box Office with your request at boxoffice@LBPlayhouse.org

At this time, we are planning on continuing our planned performances in April. If there is any need to change those events LBP will be contacting all involved. We are looking forward to when we can welcome back the best audiences in town! But, for now, hang in there Long Beach. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and take care of each other!





