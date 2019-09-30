Live Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of THE LAST WORD

Three Women in a Box brings an incredible new play to eminent Los Angeles theatre audiences with "The Last Word," by acclaimed writer Jan Miller Corran ("Snapshots," "Turn Left"). "The Last Word," will make its world premiere as a Three Women in a Box Production presented at the Garry Marshall Theatre for an incredible limited engagement beginning on November 7th. This powerful independent production features an incredible all-star cast with Barbara Niven ("Chesapeake Shores," "A Perfect Ending"), John Kapelos ("the Shape of Water," Suits") with Isabella Hofmann ("Burlesque," DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Tom Katsis ("Lincoln Vs. Bush," "The Money $hot"), Carole Ita White ("Laverne & Shirley," "Falling Down").

A richly woven dramedy in one act, "The Last Word" engages audiences in the vein of "Love Letters" with the moving depths of "Truly, Madly, Deeply," and the lyrical charm of "Blithe Spirit." "The Last Word," is a New York Screenplay Contest Finalist and a new play by Jan Miller Corran, helmed by director Kate Johnston ("Tru Love," Turn Left") , and produced by Jan Miller Corran and LeeAnne Matusek ("Snapshots," "Apollo 13") it will make it's world premiere run at the acclaimed Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, CA from November 7th to 17th, 2019. Tickets to go on sale October 14th.

"The Last Word" is the story of a highly successful author whose wife has always anonymously written the last paragraphs of each novel. After over 30 years of marriage, she is no longer in the picture... or is she? It's a story of words finally said, love newly found, two neighbors sure to have you chuckling, and one lucky puppy.

"We are thrilled to bring this original work to Los Angeles audiences after the enthusiastic response we received with "Snapshots," stated Miller Corran.

"The Last Word" is the latest collaboration from creative producing team Jan Miller Corran and LeeAnne Matusek. Following the Los Angeles led theatrical and VOD/Digital release for their widely successful multi-award winning drama "Snapshots," last year. "Snapshots" starred the iconic Piper Laurie ("Carrie," "The Hustler"), Brooke Adams ("Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "Days of Heaven") Emily Baldoni ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Coherence"), Emily Goss ("Castle," "Criminal Minds"), Shannon Collis ("Inherit Vice," "Darcy's Wild Life") Max Adler ("Glee," "Love and Honor"), Brett Dier ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Jane the Virgin") & Cathy DeBuono ("And Then Came Lola," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), and is directed by Melanie Mayron ("Thirtysomething," "Jane The Virgin").

The Garry Marshall Theatre is located at 4252 W. Riverside Drive. Tickets, priced, go on sale October 14th by calling (818) 955-8101 or by visiting GarryMarshallTheatre.org. To follow the show at Facebook @TheLastWordPlay.





