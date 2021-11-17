Lisa Donahey Announces Two Upcoming Holiday Shows

Powerful vocalist and inimitable performer Lisa Donahey is excited to bring back live music and kick off the holidays and celebrate the joyous, soulful sounds of the season-featuring songs off her critically acclaimed, stylistically eclectic holiday album Christmas in Our Soul.

Donahey's holiday show is a festive and heartfelt offering a fresh mix of music from the sacred and secular, with vibrant and sophisticated new twists on familiar classics. You can always expect a top-notch show with Donahey as she shares amazing songs, impeccable and expressive vocals creating an entertaining and intimate experience. The show will feature a stellar band of 11 musicians and guest performers.

Donahey is no stranger to Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City or Campus Jax in Newport Beach, performing in numerous sold out shows at each venue such as "Just a Broad and a Little Big Band," "A Summer Night of Soul," her original show "Jazzbaret" and "Songs in the Key of She."

Donahey's album, Christmas in Our Soul, is a perennial favorite and a "must-have" in your holiday music collection. While most contemporary holiday albums are designed as easy listening background music for holiday parties, Christmas In Our Soul stands out with fresh surprises. Among these are three compelling, never-before recorded songs - including "Christmas in Our Soul" and "It's Gonna Be A Hot, Hot Christmas" - co-written by two-time Academy AwardÂ®, Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, Allan Rich, who has also written for other powerhouse singers like Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Natalie Cole, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner and more. "Cool Yule" from the album was in the Top 20 of the Holiday Billboard charts in 2018 for over eight weeks and continues to be a swingin' holiday favorite.

You can also hear these new holiday songs in full rotation this Holiday season on SIRIUS XM's Hallmark Radio Channel. The album is available in physical and digital formats.

Lisa Donahey "We Need a Little Christmas" Show Information:

Sunday, December 5th, 2021 - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City, CA

Show will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. for brunch. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City, California.

To purchase tickets, please call (818) 769-0905 or visit www.VitellosRestaurant.com

Saturday, December 11th, 2021 - Campus Jax, Newport Beach, CA

Show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for dinner.

Campus Jax is located at 3950 Campus Drive in Newport Beach, California.

To purchase tickets, please call (949) 261-6270 or visit www.campusjax.com

For more information about Lisa Donahey, please visit www.lisadonahey.com