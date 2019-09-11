Lillias White Departs I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC; Yvette Cason Joins The Cast

Due to scheduling issues, Lillias White will no longer be able to perform in I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC for this limited run at the Rubicon Theatre; and Yvette Cason (Broadway credits include Play On!, for which she also won an Ovation Award and Dreamgirls. Her regional credits include Blues in the Night at the Wallis and Shout Sister Shout at the Pasadena Playhouse), will now perform with the production through closing.

A sequel to Lonesome Traveler, which premiered at Rubicon in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway, earning Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations, I Dig Rock and Roll Music is a celebration of folk-rock then and now. The show had a successful run at Rubicon last fall and is back by popular demand. Described as a theatrical concert, the evening features songs from 1965 through the 1970s made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary; The Mamas and the Papas; Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Carly Simon; The Fifth Dimension; The Association; Otis Redding; Cat Stevens; The Youngbloods; The Beatles; The Eagles; and many others.

I Dig Rock and Roll Music also includes original songs of passion and protest inspired by the era written by Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary), and other members of the group. The event was conceived by Ovation winner and Rubicon co-founder James O'Neil, Lifetime Grammy Award-winner George Grove, and LADCC-winner/Tony nominee Dan Wheetman. Musical direction is by Scott Anthony, with arrangements by George Grove and the performers.





