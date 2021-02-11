Leon Logothetis to Host LET'S TALK KINDNESS

The City of Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission will recognize National Kindness Week with its signature event, "Let's Talk Kindness" with Leon Logothetis, best-selling author, motivational speaker and television host of the much revered Netflix series, The Kindness Diaries.

For over a decade, Logothetis has traveled the globe to over 100 countries to highlight the good in humanity as seen in, "The Kindness Diaries." The Author Talk is online, February 16, at 6 p.m. You can register for the FREE virtual event at www.beverlyhills.org/bekind.

As the host of the Netflix series "The Kindness Diaries", Leon circumnavigated the globe on his vintage yellow motorbike "Kindness One" giving life-changing gifts along the way to unsuspecting good Samaritans. All of this while relying solely on the kindness of strangers. In February 2019 a second season of the series was released, this time with Leon traveling from Alaska all the way to the bottom of Argentina. The show is currently being streamed on Netflix in 190 countries.

Leon's greatest passion is combining adventures with great, meaningful causes. He teamed up with First Book® and drove a car from London to Mongolia raising money to buy 10,000 books for underprivileged children. He drove a vintage London taxi across the states, giving free cab rides to the needy and working with Classwish to bring hope back to schools. He has collaborated-for-a cause on web-series for Southwest Airlines, Little Things and Trivago, garnering millions of views and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need.

Leon has documented his travels for numerous media outlets including Good Morning America, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Outside, Good, Psychology Today, and The New York Times. His best-selling books "Amazing Adventures of a Nobody", "The Kindness Diaries", "Live, Love, Explore" and "Go Be Kind" are in stores now.