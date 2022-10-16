Lavender Soul Productions to Present World Premiere of PSYCHOTIC in December

Lavender Soul Productions has announced the premiere of Psychotic, written by Isabel Lorraine. The show will run from December 15, 2022, to December 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Psychotic follows the story of Violet as she gets admitted into a psych ward only to be saved by the simplicity of a black canvas. She finds her salvation through the power of art as all elements of life begin to work against her. All she wants is to have her love reciprocated, but when her fiance turns abusive, she attempts to leave him, winding up in an intense accident. With Violet left unconscious, Liam, her fiance, admits her to a psychiatric ward at a local mental institution to cover up the accident and save his image. When Violet awakens, she's left in a state of confusion and uses her art to stabilize her mind to find a way home. Liam continues to enforce a narrative of her insanity to keep himself from losing his stature. Violet is left to fight for her sanity before she gets driven to match the psychotic image portrayed. Only time will tell if she wins this battle for survival.

Lavender Soul Productions is a new production company; founded by Sophia Lee. Sophia is an Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, and overall entrepreneur. Excited to showcase her skillsets, she is ready to break the standard in the creative industry. Aiming to begin the winter season with a dynamic dive into the creative world, Lavender Minds has taken the time to bring a new drama into the limelight. The show will be cast through L&L Casting.