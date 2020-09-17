Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 25 – Oct. 4.

Latino Theater Company streams 'sneak peek' reading of 'Just Like Us' by Karen Zacarías.



Just Like Us - A "sneak-peek" reading of Karen Zacarías' play, which is based on Helen Thorpe's bestselling book of the same name. This documentary-style piece follows four Latina teenage girls, two of whom are documented and two who are not, through young adulthood. Their close-knit friendships begin to unravel when immigration status dictates the girls' opportunities - or lack thereof.

The Latino Theater Company's previously announced Los Angeles premiere will now take place at the Los Angeles Theatre Center in 2021. The reading on Friday, Sept. 25 will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 24; the reading and the conversation will each stream for 10 days.



Reading of Just Like Us streams from Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. An online conversation with the artists will precede the reading on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

