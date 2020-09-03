Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording of THIS IS A MAN'S WORLD Written and Performed by Sal Lopez

The show will stream from Sept. 8 – Sept. 17.

Latino Theater Company will present This is a Man's World - An archival video presentation of a solo, semi-autobiographical coming of age story written and performed by Latino Theater Company founding member Sal Lopez. In this candid and intimate performance, music and memory swirl as Lopez relives the lessons that shaped his life, from the scent of a piroul tree in Mexico to the thrill of young love to the effects of the Watts Riots and the birth of his son.

DETAILS:

WHO:

• Written and Performed by Sal Lopez

• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

• Costume Design by Urbanie Lucero

• Lighting Design by Phillip Powers

• Sound Design by Ivan Robles

• Projections by Yee Eun Nam

• Presented by The Latino Theater Company



WHEN:

• STREAMING: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• A follow-up, online conversation with Sal Lopez will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days.



HOW:

Streaming at www.thelatc.org/



TICKET PRICE:

FREE

Photo credit: Stephen Mihalek

