Latino Theater Company Releases Noir Romantic Comedy PREMEDITATION As 6-Episode Podcast

Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce... but how many end in murder? The Latino Theater Company has turned its world premiere production of Premeditation, written by resident playwright Evelina Fernández, into a six-part audio theater podcast. The first two episodes will launch on Friday, Oct. 1, with the remaining four episodes scheduled for release weekly.



Once again directed by Latino Theater Company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela and starring Fernandez alongside company members Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas and Lucy Rodriguez, Premeditation takes audiences on a noir-inspired journey through the intricacies of marriage, while highlighting the Latino Theater Company's impeccable comedic chops, honed over their 30 years in performance together.



Meet two disgruntled housewives from opposite sides of the track: Esmeralda, sophisticated and calculating, and Lydia, foul-mouthed and pragmatic. Both are about to discover the lengths they'll go to in order to get their husbands' attention.



The Latino Theatre Company premiered Premeditation in the spring of 2014 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, presenting it again that fall as part of the national "Encuentro" theater festival. The production received three Ovation nominations, including for best production. Stage Scene LA called it "exhilarating" with "some of the snappiest dialog in town" and "pitch perfect" performances. In 2015, it was presented at ArtsEmerson in Boston, and in 2017 it was revived for a second run at the LATC.



Episodes One and Two of Premeditation will launch on Friday, Oct. 1, with the remaining episodes scheduled for release every Friday in October: Episode Three on Friday, Oct. 8; Episode Four on Friday, Oct. 15; Episode Five on Friday, Oct. 22; and Episode Six on Friday, Oct. 29.



To hear new episodes of Premeditation every Friday, go to www.latinotheaterco.org/premeditation beginning Oct. 1

