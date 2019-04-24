Laguna Playhouse Presents HERSHEY FELDER: A PARIS LOVE STORY

Laguna Playhouse in association with Hershey Felder Presents is thrilled to present a very special event production, Hershey Felder, A PARIS LOVE STORY, Featuring the Music of Claude Debussy, written and performed by Hershey Felder, music by Claude Debussy and directed by Trevor Hay. Hershey Felder, A PARIS LOVE STORY will open on Wednesday, May 8 and performs through Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Virtuoso actor and pianist Hershey Felder takes us on his own personal journey as he explores the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy. For decades Felder's "Great Composer Series" has celebrated the brilliance of Beethoven, Berlin, Tchaikovsky, and more. In this glorious new production, he brings to life a visionary who proclaimed nature his religion, creating music of ravishing beauty, color and compassion. From the sweeping La mer to the evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and the mystical Clair de lune, this soaring tribute will never be forgotten.

Tickets range from $85.00 - $125.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.





