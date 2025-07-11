Laguna Playhouse Finishes 2024-2025 Season with HOKY TONK ANGELS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse will present the final show of its 2024/2025 season, the boot-scootin’, foot-stompin’, dancin’ in the aisles, country music party of the year, Honky Tonk Angels, written by Ted Swindley, choreography by Jill Gorrie, musical direction by John Massey and direction by David Ellenstein. Featuring 30 of your all-time favorite pop-country songs, Honky Tonk Angels will begin previews on Wednesday, July 30 (with a press opening on Sunday, August 3 at 5:30pm) and will run through Sunday, August 17 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Revisit dozens of pop-country favorites like “Stand By Your Man,” “Harper Valley, PTA,” “Ode To Billy Joe,” “Delta Dawn,” and many more in this feel-good, boot stompin’ musical that celebrates the enduring power of music and friendship. Armed with only their dreams and a bus ticket, three sassy gals leave their thankless lives behind and head to Nashville to become country music singers. Will they find their country music dreams in Nashville? Gather the entire family and find out in this raise-the-roof, electrifying musical!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Ted Swindley (Playwright) is internationally known as writer and director of the popular musical, Always...Patsy Cline. He is the founding artistic director of Stages Theatre in Houston, Texas. He was also named to the Esquire Magazine's register of outstanding Americans in Arts and Letters. Mr. Swindley was the recipient of the Los Angeles DramaLogue Award for outstanding direction of Carnal Knowledge by Jules Feiffer. Currently, he is president of Ted Swindley Productions, Inc., a theatrical licensing and consulting company, and continues his 40-year career writing plays and musicals, consulting and mentoring playwrights, as well as directing plays & musicals for various theatres throughout the U.S. and abroad.

David Ellenstein (Director) Born into a theatrical family, David Ellenstein has been working in professional theatre for the better part of five decades. In May 2023, he was named Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse, after filling the role in an interim capacity since September 2022. In addition, he has been the Artistic Director of North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, CA since 2003. At Laguna Playhouse, credits include directing The Remarkable Mister Holmes, Eleanor, A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel, The Angel Next Door, Chapatti, Alexandros and playing “Einstein” in Picasso and Einstein at The Lapin Agile. Other directorial credits include The Chosen at Paper Mill Playhouse; Halpern and Johnson and Sonia Flew at Coconut Grove Playhouse; The Glass Menagerie, Rocket City and Honky Tonk Angels at Alabama Shakespeare Festival; His Royal Hipness at 59E59 in NYC; and Long Day’s Journey into Night at Renaissance Theatre. As Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach since 2003, over 60 Directorial credits including Birthday Candles, Way Down River, The Tempest, A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Outsider and The Homecoming. His career includes acting credits of playing the title roles in Hamlet at LA Theatre Center and LA Rep; Richard III at California Shakespeare Festival; Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Moonlight Stage; Jonathan in Sight Unseen, Max in Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Matt in Talley’s Folly at North Coast Rep as well as over three dozen film and television episodes.

Jill Gorrie (Choreography) Laguna Playhouse; The Remarkable Mister Holmes, Camelot, North Coast Rep; Romance/Romance, Desperate Measures, The Remarkable Mister Holmes, SDMT; Fiddler on the Roof, Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Damn Yankees, Crazy for You, A Christmas Story, Hairspray (Craig Noel Award), California Center for the Arts; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Big Band Christmas, Moonlight Amphitheatre; Cinderella, SDSU; Pal Joey, A Little Night Music, I Love a Piano, San Diego’s School for Creative and Performing Arts, Mesa College, City College, Grossmont College, Southwestern College. Other credits: Oklahoma!, Hello Dolly, Mambo Italiano (Westchester Broadway Theatre, NY), The People Vs. Mona (Abington Theatre, NYC), Aida, Hairspray, Singin’ in the Rain (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Grease (International and European Tours-Resident Director/Choreographer). Jill has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The St. James Theatre, on Broadway national tours, international and European tours, numerous regional theatres and in film and television. Education: NYU Tisch School of the Arts (BFA - Dance), SDSU (MFA - Musical Theatre).

John Massey (Musical Direction/Conductor) is an accomplished director, musical director, pianist, conductor and vocal arranger, as well as a dueling piano player and piano bar entertainer. Mr. Massey has tickled the ivories everywhere from the Disneyland Resort to Knott’s Berry Farm to Margaritaville. John’s online, BYOB piano bar show, John Massey Noodlin’, can be seen on Twitch, and is (slowly) gaining an audience in its quest for world domination. On stage, Laguna Playhouse audiences will remember John from Twelve Angry Men (Juror #7), The Odd Couple (Roy), Barefoot In The Park (The Telephone Repairman), and The Graduate (Ensemble). John’s 40 years of regional credits also include: “Max Bialystock” in The Producers, “Edna Turnblad” in Hairspray (Broadway World San Diego Award - Best Actor in a Musical), “The Piano Player” in Gunmetal Blues, and “Tevye” in Fiddler On The Roof. John received Los Angeles Ovation Award nominations for his work as “Dave” in The Full Monty and as “Nicely-Nicely” in Guys And Dolls. He is also a former “Genie” for Disney Cruise Lines.

John is a proud member of the American Federation of Musicians and Actors’ Equity. He lives in Laguna Hills, CA where he is Mary’s husband; Sharon, Katy, Scott, and Charlie’s Dad; and Armi’s Papa.

The cast of Honky Tonk Angels features (in alphabetical order):

Darcy Rose Byrnes (Darlene) is an actress and singer best known for her roles as “Abby” on “The Young and the Restless,” “Penny” on “Desperate Housewives,” and “Princess Amber” in “Sofia the First.” She voiced “Ikki” in “The Legend of Korra” and “Maricela” in “Spirit Riding Free.” Her TV credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “House,” and “Amish Grace.” A multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, she studied musical improv at UCB and performs comedy and music live. In 2024, she starred as “Mary Lane” in the 25th-anniversary production of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles and recently appeared on the Laguna Playhouse stage in various roles in The Remarkable Mister Holmes.

Alexandra Melrose (Angela) is a Palo Alto native, is a versatile theater artist with a BFA from NYU/Tisch and training from Trinity College Dublin and “The Groundlings.” She’s worked as a cabaret director, dramaturg, stage manager, and lighting designer. Her stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Pasadena Playhouse), Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Tour, Beauty and the Beast, School of Rock, and Reefer Madness workshops. She has also served on the Artistic Advisory Board of The Moonshine Project.

Shelley Regner (Sue Ellen) is most recognized as Bella member, “Ashley,” in the Pitch Perfect franchise and was the Mezzo of Disney DCappella’s debut album and first national tour. She is a mental health advocate and co-host with Deborah Lee Smith on the podcast, “More Than You See,” sharing mental health struggles and victories with industry creatives to remind listeners that we are all connected. Shelley also serves as a Show Choir Judge at various competitions around the country. Theatre credits: A Christmas Story The Musical (Center Theatre Group), Beauty and the Beast in Concert (Hollywood Bowl), Company (5 Star Theatricals), Cruel Intentions Musical (Sucker Love Productions), Tick, Tick…Boom! (After Hours Theatre Co.), Bare: A Rock Musical (Glory|Struck Prod.). TV/Film: Tyler Perry’s “Young Dylan” (Nickelodeon), “Underdeveloped” (Tubi), and “Adverse” (Prime).

The understudy for all roles is Angelica Roque. The design team for Honky Tonk Angels is as follows: scenic design by Stephen Gifford; costume design by Dianne Graebner; lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg; sound design by Jesse Worley; props design by Kevin Williams; hair & wigs design by Peter Herman. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Honky Tonk Angels will preview on Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30pm; Thursday, July 31 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, August 1 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 2 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; (with a press opening on Sunday, August 3 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances are Wednesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, August 3 at 1:00pm or Sunday, August 17 at 5:30pm. There will be a post-show talkback following the Friday, August 8 performance.

Tickets range from $61 - $115 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC