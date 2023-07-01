Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals

The Passport to the Arts provides unlimited entry to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach, CA during the 2023 summer festival season.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

Make Laguna Beach your summer destination for the arts with a 2023 Passport to the Arts. The Passport to the Arts provides unlimited entry to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach, CA during the 2023 summer festival season including: Festival of Arts (July 5 to September 1), Laguna Art-A-Fair (June 30 to September 3), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 30 to September 3).

For only $75 USD Passport holders receive UNLIMITED entry to all three festivals June 30 - September 3, 2023, as well as one-time free parking at Act V parking lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, with free trolley services.

The 2023 Passport to the Arts benefits include:

  •  Over 500 artists and their artwork
  • More than 200 musical performances
  • Hands-on art workshops
  • Dozens of special events and artist demonstrations
  • One-time free parking at Lot #16 (Act V), 1900 Laguna Canyon Road
  • FREE shuttle service all summer long
  • and much more!

The 2023 Passport to the Arts may be purchased in person at any of the three participating festival box offices. Passport valid June 30 - September 3, 2023. Not available for purchase online. Some restrictions apply. Passport to the Arts excludes Pageant of the Masters. For information about overnight stays and things to do while in Laguna Beach visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.



