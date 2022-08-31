Laguna Art Museum Reaches New Heights Through Institutional Developments And Expanded Offerings

Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art.

"The museum has always been a gathering place for locals and the greater arts community," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. "As a community-based organization, we continue to challenge ourselves and evaluate how we can reach art lovers of all ages, which is what led us to creating a new mission and vision that will lead the museum into the future."

The new mission statement reads: "Laguna Art Museum exists to enlighten and engage people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience." A new vision statement reads: "To be a locally loved and nationally recognized museum of California Art."

Additionally, the museum will begin operating with new hours. Starting September 12, the museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Mondays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President's Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and Labor Day.

Laguna Art Museum has established itself as a staple in the Southern California art community presenting unique exhibitions and offering a variety of opportunities for art exploration through new programming. In the past year, the museum has doubled the amount of public programs, adding diverse offerings including live music, artist workshops, kids' learning camps and activities, plus lectures and discussions with museum curatorial fellows Jean Stern and Rochelle Steiner. The museum has also reopened its research library and is actively focusing on developing a permanent collection of art.

"Education is an important part of the museum and we have made an effort to expand educational programming, as well as bringing art engagement opportunities to local schools," said Perlin Lee. "The museum provides museum educator-led art instruction for more than 1,100 children each year. We're proud to offer learners of all ages access to docent tours and our hands-on maker space, the Lab at LAM, as well as free admission for children 12 and under thanks to the Segerstrom Foundation."

Expanding its support efforts, the museum recently created the Director's Circle, a new exclusive group of museum members whose philanthropic support will allow the museum's mission to flourish. The museum also offers a variety of support groups and membership levels that help keep art access alive and thriving.

Continuing to honor individuals who have made an impact on the arts community, Laguna Art Museum will present the 2022 Wendt Award to California Art Historian Nancy Dustin Wall Moure for her dedication to researching, cataloging, collecting and publishing of California art. The museum will present the 2022 Anna Hills Award to Ranney and Priscilla Draper for their generous support of the Laguna Art Museum and establishing a $1,000,000 museum endowment fund, as well as their dedication to supporting the arts, environmental and educational causes that strengthen the local community.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public's knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in the beautiful city of Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today's Laguna Art Museum.

