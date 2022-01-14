LaDarrion Williams' New Play UMOJA To Receive West Coast Premiere Production

The Willie Agee Playhouse in association with The Black Creators Collective presents the West Coast Premiere of "UMOJA", a culture-shifting play, written by emerging playwright LaDarrion Williams under the direction of Shelli Boone. The show runs from Friday, January 21st to Sunday, February 27th, 2022. Showtimes are Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 pm PST.

After a successful 2020 workshop produced by The Blank Theatre in Hollywood, this new and revised production comments on the realities of young Black hopefuls who stand in rivaling intersections, struggling to discern worthy causes. The full-length production stars "MTV" alum ThurZday; Universal Studio's feature "Oracle" lead Samuel Isaiah Hunter; BJ Minor from Hulu's "Iron Mike"; "This Is Us" alum Elijah R. Reed; and Amazon Prime "Man Camp" lead, Tammy Kaitz. The company also features the talents of Justeen Butler, Twon Marcel pope, Leah Epperson, Jasmine Ashanti, Kaelin Williams, and Mekaela Howard.

"UMOJA" immerses the audience in a world of Black joy and excellence, as a group of young college students set out to create a safe haven for the neglected Black population on their predominately white Christian college campus of McMillan University. While forming their own inclusive co-ed fraternity their efforts are sidelined with racial tension, fragile friendship foundations, Greek-life influence, microaggressions, and scandal, forcing these young friends to challenge their moral compasses. From the prayers and torches of ancestors to the joy of the descendants standing on their shoulders, "UMOJA" explores the question, "When they sing my song, would I have laid my life down for the right cross?"

"It's exciting to give people I share a likened path with, an uncensored voice byway of these dynamic characters under the guise of our rhythm, our blues, and our roots..." says Williams. Boone adds, "I think those that come to see the show will be amazed by what this young talent has to offer. It's definitely a ride from beginning to end that will have you thinking and talking afterward - especially in today's climate. LaDarrion's story is timely, funny, poignant, and real."

The Willie Agee Playhouse is proud to present this first full-length production of "UMOJA" ever.

The Willie Agee Playhouse is located at 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood, CA 90302 inside Edward Vincent, Jr. Park.

For information and tickets visit http://www.umojainc.org, www.umoja.brownpapertickets.com, or email theblackcreatorscollective@gmail.com.