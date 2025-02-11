La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts To Present I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, will present I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce, directed by Joe Mantegna. The theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada on Friday, March 21 at 8 pm.

“I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now,” says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo. “In the 1960s, he exposed many of the ‘untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, and censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed.”

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time…Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.

ABOUNT Ronnie Marmo

Ronnie Marmo (Playwright and Actor) is currently touring his critically acclaimed one man show, “I'm Not A Comedian... I'm Lenny Bruce.” Marmo wrote the show which is directed by Tony award winning stage and television star Joe Mantegna and just celebrated seven years and 452 performances. Marmo is an acclaimed playwright, director and actor who has starred in more than 80 feature films and television shows, most recently guest starring on "FBI: Most Wanted,” "Ghosts," and “Criminal Minds” and has also guest starred on shows like "JAG" and "Young and the Restless." Marmo enjoyed a three-year run on ABC's “General Hospital” as Ronnie Dimestico. On film, he starred in Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets), an Italian musical film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Other credits include “Back in the Day” (streaming on Netflix now) and “Deuces Wild,” “Crocodile Dundee in LA,” “West of Brooklyn,” “Pizza with Bullets,” “Death Of A Tree,” and “Irish Eyes,” (aka “Vendetta”), among others. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as “Crotch” in the comedic series, “Adults Only.” On stage, he has starred in more than 40 plays. Marmo voiced the audiobook in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, “How to Talk Dirty and Influence People.” He continues to serve as the proud Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles and New York City for the last 24 years.

ABOUT Joe Mantegna

Joe Mantegna (Director) was awarded the Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award for his acclaimed performance as Richard Roma in David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross.

Some of Mantegna's film and television highlights include House of Games, Searching for Bobby Fisher, Godfather III,” his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role of Dean Martin in “The Rat Pack,” his Emmy-nominated role of Pipi Delana in “The Last Don” and the voice of Fat Tony on “The Simpsons.” For two seasons Mantegna starred with Mary Steenburgen and Amber Tamblyn in the critically acclaimed CBS drama “Joan of Arcadia,” which won the 2004 People Choice Award for best new drama and picked up three Emmy nominations. In 2008 Mantegna reprised his Emmy-nominated role of Lou Manahan opposite Debra Messing in the USA Network series “The Starter Wife.” Mantegna has also lent his voice to the Disney/Pixar film Cars 2 and continues his 23-year run as Fat Tony on “The Simpsons.” In April of 2011 Mantegna received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Currently Mantegna stars as FBI Special Agent David Rossi in season thirteen of the hit CBS Drama “Criminal Minds” and continues his hosting and producing duties for six seasons on “Gun Stories” for the Outdoor Channel. His newest collaboration is “Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?” Mantegna resides in Los Angeles with his wife of 40 years, Arlene and their two daughters, Mia and Gia.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce will perform on Friday, March 21 at 8 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $17 - $55 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

Group and military discounts are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is FREE.

