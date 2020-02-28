La Marisoul Celebrates Lalo Guerrero To Chicano Batman At The Soraya, March 28

Los Angeles' own powerhouse vocalist Marisol Hernandez (aka La Marisoul) steps out on her own on Saturday, March 28 at 8:00pm in a rescheduled concert with a band of All-Stars to breathe new life into the most influential Mexican-American music of the past three generations.



La Marisoul promises tunes from Lalo Guerrero to Los Lobos and Chicano Batman, and she will bring special guest musicians from Los TexManiacs, California Feetwarmers, and more. The singer's captivating voice has been heralded for her searing takes on love, loss, and heartbreak.



"We are ecstatic to welcome La Marisoul back to The Soraya, for a third time" said Thor Steingraber, Executive Director of The Soraya. "She's performed on our stage with Culture Clash and La Santa Cecilia, however, this is a rare occasion, in which she is creating her own special evening. La Marisoul will take flight and expand her musical roots by honoring Chicano music's pioneers and performing with genre's future generations."



In addition to her March concert, La Marisoul will continue to host The Soraya's Jazz Club this season, which includes three Latina performers: Luciana Souza on January 17 & 18 and coming up Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra on March 7, and Melissa Aldana on March 12 & 13.



Tickets start at $30 and are available at The Soraya, by phone at (818) 677-3000, and online at TheSoraya.org. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) is at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.







