ÉLÉPHANT to Make West Coast Premiere at the She LA Summer Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed theatrical work ÉLÉPHANT, which made its NYC debut in 2018, will make its long-awaited West Coast premiere this summer as part of the She LA Summer Theater Festival. Performances will take place at The Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on July 10 at 7:30 PM and July 12 at 5:00 PM.

Originally developed by Rising Sun Performance Company, ÉLÉPHANT follows 13-year-old Clérèse as she comes of age in a 19th-century Parisian brothel under the care of her mother, Magdith. When a mysterious visitor arrives, Clérèse’s body begins to change, launching a dreamlike and harrowing journey through puberty, trauma, and transformation.

Inspired by the works of Toulouse-Lautrec, the documentaries Born into Brothels and Whore’s Glory, and the playwright’s own travels through France, ÉLÉPHANT is a raw and visually striking exploration of girlhood, womanhood, and the cost of survival. The play premiered at the Planet Connections Theatre Festival in NYC, where it enjoyed a sold-out run and multiple award wins, including Outstanding Direction, Ensemble, Lead Actress, and Supporting Actor.

The production stars Raiane Cantisano as Clérèse and Amanda Bowman as Magdith, with an ensemble featuring Rick Benson, William Serri, Laura Lamberti, Maera Daniel Hagage, Ayesha Saleh, Maggie Kissinger, and Michael Pichardo.

The creative team includes directors Akia Squitieri, Alexandra Scordato, and Liadin Stewart; costume designers Tiffini Minatel-Schreiber and Claire Dempsey; sound designer Erik Schilke; fight director Monica Blaze-Leavitt; intimacy design by Liadin Stewart; and stage management by Meg Dowling.

Content Advisory:

ÉLÉPHANT contains themes and language related to sexual assault, domestic violence, miscarriage, child and adult sex work, stage violence, and simulated birth.

Accessibility:

The Zephyr Theatre is located at 7456 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood. The venue is wheelchair accessible for seating; however, the restrooms do not feature wide stalls. Companion seating is available. For specific access needs, including ASL or audio description, contact: Ticketing@shenycarts.org.

Ticketing:

Tickets are available at: www.simpletix.com/e/elephant-the-she-la-summer-theater-festival-tickets-218151

More information: www.shenycarts.org/she-la

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC