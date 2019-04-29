LOCK YOUR HEART, ELDER P. Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Fans of angsty romance, as well as Book of Mormon enthusiasts looking for more stories about missionaries in far off countries, will be taken in by the world premiere of Lock Your Heart, Elder P. , a solo show by actor and playwright Robert W. Perkins. Friend and collaborator Amanda Bird directs this heartfelt and unvarnished true story of impossible romance. Opens June as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival at Asylum @ Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood CA 90038.

Based on his actual experiences as a Mormon missionary in Sweden, Perkins' reads from the journal he kept during his two years of service. However, it appears during the performance that he is not the only one with a story to tell, and that his relationship with the divine has perhaps become a bit strained. In his younger persona, Elder P. happily accepts the call to serve as a missionary. He starts out with the best of intentions: to serve the Lord faithfully, chastely, and exclusively for two years. He promises to lay aside all personal relationships, subjecting himself instead to the constant company of a 24/7 working missionary companion. Then she shows up. Lock Your Heart, Elder P. lays bare the struggle to reconcile what the heart wants and what God commands.

Written by Robert W. Perkins, directed by Amanda Bird, and starring Robert W. Perkins

WHEN

June 8th, 2:30 pm - Preview

June 16th, 8:30 pm

June 23th, 1:00 pm

June 28th, 7:30 pm

June 30th, 2:30 pm

WHERE

Asylum @ Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS: $8 - http://hff19.org/5971

Running time: 30 min

Audience: All ages





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You