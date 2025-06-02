L.A. Theatre Works Launches Streaming Subscription Service

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



L.A. Theatre Works, the world’s foremost producer of audio theater, has launched a monthly subscription service offering global access to over 400 plays in its catalog of classic, contemporary and original plays, with additional titles added every month.

The seemingly endless selection of theatrical works includes classics by Anton Chekhov, Henrik Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, William Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Tennessee Williams, just to name a few, as well as contemporary works by Ayad Akhtar, Charles Busch, Caryl Churchill, Larissa FastHorse, Kenneth Lin, Matthew Lopez, David Mamet, Dominique Morisseau, Ken Narasaki, Qui Nguyen, Yasmina Reza, Sam Shepard, Neil Simon, Tom Stoppard, Lloyd Suh, Wendy Wasserstein, Bess Wohl and more.

The catalog boasts recordings of Tony Award-winning Broadway hits, many featuring members of the original casts, as well as docudramas such as The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial, Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers and The Chicago Conspiracy Trial. The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation-sponsored Relativity Series is an expansive collection of science-themed plays, while the California State Library-sponsored Civil Liberties titles focus on civil and human rights issues.

Some of the actors who can be heard on L.A. Theatre Works recordings include Keiko Agena, Geoffrey Arend, Stephanie Beatriz, Ed Begley Jr, Annette Bening, Bobby Cannavale, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Josh Dallas, Keith David, Sarah Drew, Hector Elizondo, Jenna Fischer, Laurence Fishburne, Calista Flockhart, Paul Giamatti, Adam Godley, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jonathan Groff, Jared Harris, Corey Hawkins, Jon Hamm, Simon Helberg, Jane Kaczmarek, Stacy Keach, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, John Lithgow, James Marsters, Kelly McCreary, Alfred Molina, Elizabeth Moss, Ana Ortiz, Jason Ritter, Chris Rock, Matthew Rhys, Richard Schiff, Rufus Sewell, Sab Shimono, Jimmy Smits, Tessa Thompson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Glynn Turman, Liza Weil and Charlayne Woodard.

L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing recordings of plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. In a current article in the Los Angeles Times, theater critic Charles McNulty celebrates LATW’s archive, now totaling nearly 600 recorded plays, as an “extraordinary legacy.” AudioFile magazine calls L.A. Theatre Works productions “the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings.”

For more information about subscribing and to start a seven-day free trial, go to streaming.latw.org/

