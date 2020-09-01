L.A. Theatre Works Allows Nonprofits to Access Catalog of Audio Works

The catalog features more than 500 recordings of contemporary and classic plays.

Nonprofit performing arts organizations can now access L.A. Theatre Works' catalog of audio works, American Theatre reports.

"As the world's leading producer of audio theatre, L.A. Theatre Works is uniquely positioned to be of service during this unprecedented crisis," said producing artistic director Susan Albert Loewenberg in a statement. "Companies are free to choose any two plays from our catalog. We will provide digital links that they can stream on their website, email to patrons as a way to solicit donations, or use as they see fit. Companies might choose plays that align with their mission, such as science- or education-themed plays; plays they may have produced in past seasons; or recordings that feature one or more of their company members."

Many companies have already taken advantage of the offer, including the Theatre Development Fund (TDF), Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, Roundabout Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and more.

Related Articles

