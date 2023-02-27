Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA Theatre Week Returns This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions

New annual event makes the performing arts more accessible in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire areas with tickets as low as $20.

Feb. 27, 2023  
LA Theatre Week Returns This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions

LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

With the performing arts and live events still struggling to secure pre-pandemic audience attendance, this initiative supports cultivating the next generation of theatregoers by making the arts more accessible. According to a recent survey by ticketing provider Goldstar, only 25% of respondents in the greater Los Angeles area who attended a live event in the past year saw a theatrical performance; 62% cited tickets being too expensive as a reason they might not attend live events. Many consumers don't realize that a trip to the theatre can cost the same as a trip to the movies, and with over 45 productions priced at $20 and under, there's truly a dynamic show for everyone, ranging from comedies, to dramas, to musicals, and more.

"Theatre and the performing arts add meaning, purpose, and connection to our lives," said Katie Junod, General Manager of presenting company Goldstar. "As many of us live more of our lives digitally, we shouldn't lose sight of the importance of live performing arts as a way to gather with our community. While Los Angeles is known for its contribution to film, Theatre Week is the perfect vehicle to remind both new and established audiences of what exceptional stage performances exist locally."

Behind cost, 49% of respondents in the Goldstar survey pointed to commute time as the reason they might not purchase tickets to live events. During LA Theatre Week, no one is far from a great live performance - throughout the campaign, there will be unprecedented access to shows all over Greater Los Angeles. Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as 1776 (Ahmanson Theatre), Hairspray (Dolby Theatre c/o Broadway in Hollywood, Segerstrom), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (La Mirada Theatre), Chicago (Segerstrom), the new production of The Secret Garden (Ahmanson Theatre), Spring Awakening (East West Players), and the World Premiere of A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum). A wide variety of plays - both classic and new - are on offer, including Manuel Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman (A Noise Within), Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Mark Taper Forum), Coleman '72 (South Coast Rep), and Stew (Pasadena Playhouse).

For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets starting 2/27, visit www.theatreweek.com/los-angeles.


The full list of participating shows include:

Los Angeles Broadway in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre - Hairspray

Center Theatre Group
Ahmanson Theatre - The Secret Garden, 1776, A Soldier's Play
Mark Taper Forum - Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, A Transparent Musical
Kirk Douglas Theatre - Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, Fetch Clay, Make Man

Microsoft Theater - Cirque du Soleil's Corteo

Pasadena Playhouse - Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, Stew

Geffen Playhouse - Ava: The Secret Conversations

East West Players - On This Side of the World, Spring Awakening

La Mirada Theatre - The King and I, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

A Noise Within - William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Book of Will

Musical Theatre West - An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music

Broadway in Thousand Oaks - Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof

The BroadStage - Dimanche

Fountain Theatre - The Lifespan of a Fact

Actors Co-op Theatre Company - The Human Comedy

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival - Celebration!

International City Theatre - Tick, Tick... Boom!, Under The Skin

The Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre - Harold and Maude, The Laramie Project, Morning's at Seven, A Flea in Her Ear, Love...or Best Offer

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble - Yaacobi & Leidental

David Steinberg Entertainment at Theatre 68 Arts Complex - Let Me In

Theatre of Note - Nimrod

Encore Theatrical Group - School of Rock, The Drowsy Chaperone

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - Songs of Shanghai Sonatas: A New Musical In Concert

Colony Theatre Company - Calvin Berger

The Antaeus Company - Love and Information

Landmark Theatre of Long Beach - Assassins

The Road Theatre Company - Scintilla

Skylight Theatre Company - La Egoista, No Place Like Gandersheim, Hungry Ghosts

El Camino College Center for the Arts - Amelie
Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center - Hunchback of Notre Dame Musical

Open Fist Theatre Company - To the Bone

Orange County
Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Mean Girls, Hairspray, Tina, Chicago, Mandy Gonzales and Javier Munoz: Hitting New Heights, Broadway The Calla-Way!, American Ballet Theatre's Like Water for Chocolate, An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell

Laguna Playhouse - Once, The Realistic Joneses, Murder On The Links, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

South Coast Repertory - Coleman '72, avaaz

Chance Theater - Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious, Matinicus - The Story of Abigail Burgess, Fancy Nancy The Musical

The Gem Theater - Oklahoma, All Shook Up, La Cage Aux Folles

Musical Theatre Village - The Wizard of Oz

Westminster Community Playhouse - The Diary of Anne Frank

Inland Empire
Broadway at the Fox - STOMP

Lewis Family Playhouse - In the Heights, Fairytales on Ice: Featuring Beauty & The Beast, Lightwire Theater's The Ugly Duckling, Stuart Little

Fine Arts Network at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater - The SpongeBob Musical

Rialto Community Players - Four Old Broads




Interview: Singer/Songwriter/Actor John-Michael Lyles Revels In His SECRET GARDEN Photo
Interview: Singer/Songwriter/Actor John-Michael Lyles Revels In His SECRET GARDEN
The revival of the Tony Award-winning The Secret Garden - The Musical has just opened at the Ahmanson. Sierra Boggess heads the large cast directed and choreographed by Warren Caryle. I had the chance to chat with John-Michael Lyles who plays Dixon, a most pivotal influence on the central character Mary Lennox.
Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala Photo
Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala
The 2023 JEXA Awards Gala celebrates jazz excellence in style on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the historic Cicada Club in Los Angeles to raise money for music education.
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at Ahmanson Theatre
When the show opened on Broadway in 1991, it made history as the first major musical with an almost exclusively-female creative team. In the current production presented by Center Theatre Group,  whether caused by the lack of women on the creative team or not, the show is certainly missing a lot of its heart and is in need of a lot of polishing.
Photos: Go Inside W Magazines Annual Best Performances Party Photo
Photos: Go Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party
Partygoers for the must-attend event among Hollywood’s A-listers included 2023 Best Performance cover stars Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell, Ana de Armas, as well as W Best Performances feature stars Danielle Deadwyler, Kate Hudson, Aubrey Plaza, Diego Calva, Mia Goth, and Jeremy Pope. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six ShowsJeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows
February 28, 2023

Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, “Still Not Canceled,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in AprilLaguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April
February 28, 2023

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that the 15th Annual Art Star Awards will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m.
LA Theatre Week Returns This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 ProductionsLA Theatre Week Returns This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions
February 27, 2023

LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.
Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards GalaDianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala
February 27, 2023

The 2023 JEXA Awards Gala celebrates jazz excellence in style on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the historic Cicada Club in Los Angeles to raise money for music education.
Center Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDENCenter Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDEN
February 26, 2023

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the new and revisited production of the hauntingly beautiful musical “The Secret Garden” now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023.
share