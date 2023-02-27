LA Theatre Week Returns This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions

LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.



With the performing arts and live events still struggling to secure pre-pandemic audience attendance, this initiative supports cultivating the next generation of theatregoers by making the arts more accessible. According to a recent survey by ticketing provider Goldstar, only 25% of respondents in the greater Los Angeles area who attended a live event in the past year saw a theatrical performance; 62% cited tickets being too expensive as a reason they might not attend live events. Many consumers don't realize that a trip to the theatre can cost the same as a trip to the movies, and with over 45 productions priced at $20 and under, there's truly a dynamic show for everyone, ranging from comedies, to dramas, to musicals, and more.



"Theatre and the performing arts add meaning, purpose, and connection to our lives," said Katie Junod, General Manager of presenting company Goldstar. "As many of us live more of our lives digitally, we shouldn't lose sight of the importance of live performing arts as a way to gather with our community. While Los Angeles is known for its contribution to film, Theatre Week is the perfect vehicle to remind both new and established audiences of what exceptional stage performances exist locally."



Behind cost, 49% of respondents in the Goldstar survey pointed to commute time as the reason they might not purchase tickets to live events. During LA Theatre Week, no one is far from a great live performance - throughout the campaign, there will be unprecedented access to shows all over Greater Los Angeles. Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as 1776 (Ahmanson Theatre), Hairspray (Dolby Theatre c/o Broadway in Hollywood, Segerstrom), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (La Mirada Theatre), Chicago (Segerstrom), the new production of The Secret Garden (Ahmanson Theatre), Spring Awakening (East West Players), and the World Premiere of A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum). A wide variety of plays - both classic and new - are on offer, including Manuel Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman (A Noise Within), Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Mark Taper Forum), Coleman '72 (South Coast Rep), and Stew (Pasadena Playhouse).



For the full list of productions and to purchase tickets starting 2/27, visit www.theatreweek.com/los-angeles.





The full list of participating shows include:



Los Angeles Broadway in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre - Hairspray



Center Theatre Group

Ahmanson Theatre - The Secret Garden, 1776, A Soldier's Play

Mark Taper Forum - Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, A Transparent Musical

Kirk Douglas Theatre - Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, Fetch Clay, Make Man



Microsoft Theater - Cirque du Soleil's Corteo



Pasadena Playhouse - Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, Stew



Geffen Playhouse - Ava: The Secret Conversations



East West Players - On This Side of the World, Spring Awakening



La Mirada Theatre - The King and I, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



A Noise Within - William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Book of Will



Musical Theatre West - An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music



Broadway in Thousand Oaks - Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof



The BroadStage - Dimanche



Fountain Theatre - The Lifespan of a Fact



Actors Co-op Theatre Company - The Human Comedy



Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival - Celebration!



International City Theatre - Tick, Tick... Boom!, Under The Skin



The Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre - Harold and Maude, The Laramie Project, Morning's at Seven, A Flea in Her Ear, Love...or Best Offer



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble - Yaacobi & Leidental



David Steinberg Entertainment at Theatre 68 Arts Complex - Let Me In



Theatre of Note - Nimrod



Encore Theatrical Group - School of Rock, The Drowsy Chaperone



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - Songs of Shanghai Sonatas: A New Musical In Concert



Colony Theatre Company - Calvin Berger



The Antaeus Company - Love and Information



Landmark Theatre of Long Beach - Assassins



The Road Theatre Company - Scintilla



Skylight Theatre Company - La Egoista, No Place Like Gandersheim, Hungry Ghosts



El Camino College Center for the Arts - Amelie

Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center - Hunchback of Notre Dame Musical



Open Fist Theatre Company - To the Bone



Orange County

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Mean Girls, Hairspray, Tina, Chicago, Mandy Gonzales and Javier Munoz: Hitting New Heights, Broadway The Calla-Way!, American Ballet Theatre's Like Water for Chocolate, An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell



Laguna Playhouse - Once, The Realistic Joneses, Murder On The Links, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical



South Coast Repertory - Coleman '72, avaaz



Chance Theater - Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious, Matinicus - The Story of Abigail Burgess, Fancy Nancy The Musical



The Gem Theater - Oklahoma, All Shook Up, La Cage Aux Folles



Musical Theatre Village - The Wizard of Oz



Westminster Community Playhouse - The Diary of Anne Frank



Inland Empire

Broadway at the Fox - STOMP



Lewis Family Playhouse - In the Heights, Fairytales on Ice: Featuring Beauty & The Beast, Lightwire Theater's The Ugly Duckling, Stuart Little



Fine Arts Network at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater - The SpongeBob Musical



Rialto Community Players - Four Old Broads