LA SANTA CECILIA Kicks Off The Luckman's 2025-2026 Season

GRAMMY Award-winning La Santa Cecilia returns to The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA for two performances — Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14 as part of their 2025 world tour.

La Santa Cecilia is a genre-defying ensemble that masterfully blends Latin rock with a rich tapestry of world music influences, drawing from cumbia, bossa nova, bolero, jazz, ranchera, and more. Named after the patron saint of music, the GRAMMY-winning band embodies the spirit of cultural fusion, bridging traditional Latin American sounds with contemporary global rhythms.

The group is led by the powerhouse vocalist La Marisoul, whose soulful and emotive delivery brings their music to life. She is joined by Jose “Pepe” Carlos on accordion and requinto, Alex Bendaña on bass, and Miguel “Oso” Ramirez on percussion—each member contributing to the band's Signature Sound with virtuosic musicianship and a deep reverence for their musical heritage.

Through their electrifying performances and poignant storytelling, La Santa Cecilia has captivated audiences around the world, using their art to highlight themes of love, struggle, identity, and social justice. As a voice for a bicultural generation, they seamlessly merge the nostalgia of traditional Latin genres with the fresh energy of modern influences, creating music that resonates across borders and generations.

