LA Opera Unveils 2026/27 Season Lineup Featuring New Music Director Domingo Hindoyan

Domingo Hindoyan to lead LA Opera's new season with productions of CARMEN, CANDIDE, and NABUCCO
Christopher Koelsch, the Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO of LA Opera, has announced details for the company's 2026/27 season, which will launch on October 17, 2026.
In his first season with the company as its incoming Richard Seaver Music Director, Domingo Hindoyan will conduct two of the five mainstage productions. Additional productions at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will be led by Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados, guest conductor Diego Matheuz, and James Conlon, the company's current Music Director, who will assume the title of Conductor Laureate in the 2026/27 season.
The season also includes several additional performances presented elsewhere through the company's Off Grand and Connects initiatives.
Mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion:
LA Opera Off Grand performances:
LA Opera Connects performances:
Additional information, with complete casting, schedules and additional details, will be available at LAOpera.org on February 3.
(135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
October 17, 25m, 29; November 1m, 4, 7, 2026 (m = matinee)
Composer: Georges Bizet
Librettists: Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy
World premiere: March 3, 1875 (Opéra-Comique, Paris)
Bizet's thrilling masterpiece returns in a brand-new production drenched in Spanish Gothic splendor. Domingo Hindoyan opens his inaugural season as Music Director with one of opera's most iconic scores, starring Rihab Chaieb (memorable for her LAO performances as Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro and Dorabella in Così fan tutte) as opera's favorite femme fatale.
Carmen: Rihab Chaieb
Don José: Joshua Guerrero ° ‡
Micaëla: Kathleen O'Mara ‡
Escamillo: Liam James Karai *
Conductor: Domingo Hindoyan
Director and Scenic Designer: Thaddeus Strassberger
Choreographer: Antonio Najarro
Costume Designer: Mattie Ullrich
Lighting Designer: Pablo Santiago
Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank
Projections Director: Greg Emetaz
* LA Opera debut
° Recipient of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award
‡ Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program
New production.
Co-production of LA Opera and Houston Grand Opera
Sung in French with English subtitles
November 21, 29m; December 2, 5, 10, 13m, 2026
Composer: Leonard Bernstein
Book: Hugh Wheeler, in a new version by John Caird
Lyrics: Richard Wilbur; additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, John La Touche, Lillian Hellman, Dorothy Parker and Leonard Bernstein
World premiere: December 1, 1956 (Martin Beck Theatre, New York City)
Voltaire's signature satire, Bernstein's stunning score, and several helpings of slapstick comedy make Candide the best of all possible worlds. Follow a young optimist as he faces romantic rejection, natural disasters, the Inquisition-you know, life's minor inconveniences. Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados leads this celebrated opera-meets-Broadway hybrid.
Candide: Duke Kim
Cunegonde: Deanna Breiwick
Old Lady: Patti LuPone
Conductor: Lina González-Granados °
Director: Francesca Zambello
Choreographer: Eric Sean Fogel
Scenic Designer: James Noone
Costume Designer: Jennifer Moeller
Original Lighting Designer: Mark McCullough
Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank
° Recipient of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award
Co-production of the Glimmerglass Festival, Opéra National de Bordeaux and Théâtre du Capitole de Toulouse
Performed in English with English subtitles
February 27; March 7m, 10, 13, 18, 21m, 2027
Composer: Giuseppe Verdi
Librettist: Temistocle Solera
World premiere: March 9, 1842 (Teatro alla Scala, Milan)
While King Nebuchadnezzar goes on a rampage against Jerusalem, his daughter Abigaille seizes an opportunity to take the crown for herself, unleashing an onslaught of betrayal, blasphemy and divine wrath. Thaddeus Strassberger returns to stage his opulent original production, first seen at LA Opera in 2017, that transports the hanging gardens of Babylon to the gilded theaters of Milan. Domingo Hindoyan conducts a brilliant cast, led by powerhouse baritone Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar (in his U.S. debut) as the mad king and the sensational Angela Meade as the scheming usurper, in the groundbreaking opera that made Verdi famous.
Nabucco: Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar *
Abigaille: Angela Meade
Zaccaria: Stephano Park *
Fenena: Meridian Prall
Ismaele: Nathan Bowles ‡
Conductor: Domingo Hindoyan
Director and Scenery Designer: Thaddeus Strassberger
Costume Designer: Mattie Ullrich
Original Lighting Designer: Mark McCullough
Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank
* LA Opera debut
‡ Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program
Co-production of Washington National Opera, Minnesota Opera and Opera Philadelphia
Sung in Italian with English subtitles
April 17, 24, 29; May 2m, 5, 9m, 2027
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Librettists: Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni
World premiere: April 25, 1926 (Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy)
Princess Turandot is famous for her beauty and infamous for sending aspiring suitors to the executioner. When Calaf puts his life on the line for a chance to win her heart, he must confront three impossible riddles-while keeping his own identity as an exiled prince a secret.
It's a sensory delight, as Puccini's grandest opera makes a highly anticipated return with jaw-dropping maximalist sets by legendary artist David Hockney and a star turn by Ewa Płonka in the title role.
Turandot: Ewa Płonka *
Calaf: Arsen Soghomonyan *
Liù: Juliana Grigoryan *
Timur: Peixin Chen
Conductor: Diego Matheuz *
Director: Garnett Bruce
Scenic Designer: David Hockney
Costume Designer: Ian Falconer
Original Lighting Designer: Thomas J. Munn
Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank
* LA Opera debut
Co-production of San Francisco Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago
Sung in Italian with English subtitles
May 29; June 6m, 9, 12, 14m, 17, 20m, 2027
Composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Librettist: Lorenzo Da Ponte
World premiere: May 1, 1786 (Burgtheater, Vienna)
After years of loyal service to a nobleman, Figaro is finally about to get his own happily ever after. But when his bride-to-be Susanna reveals the Count's lecherous advances behind Figaro's back, wedding plans take a back seat to sweet, sweet revenge. Secret schemes, mistaken identities and nonstop laughs take center stage in a revival of James Gray's luxurious period production, featuring haute couture costumes by Christian Lacroix, all under the baton of beloved Conductor Laureate James Conlon.
Figaro: Michael Sumuel
Susanna: Sydney Mancasola
Count: Lucas Meachem (May 29 - June 14) / Jarrett Ott * (June 17-20)
Countess: Erica Petrocelli ° ‡
Cherubino: Kayleigh Decker *
Dr. Bartolo: Maurizio Muraro *
Marcellina: Hyona Kim
Conductor: James Conlon
Director: James Gray
Scenic Designer: Santo Loquasto
Costume Designer: Christian Lacroix
Lighting: York Kennedy
Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank
Choreographer: Kitty McNamee
* LA Opera debut
° Recipient of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award
‡ Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program
Co-production of LA Opera, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Opéra National de Lorraine, Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg and Opéra de Lausanne
Sung in Italian with English subtitles
(various locations)
Each season, the company explores a range of musical expression and unusual repertoire through the Off Grand initiative, presented in different venues across the city, both large and small. The goal is to expand the definition of what an opera company is, and who it's for. Off Grand highlights of the 2026/27 season include:
October 30, 31, 2026
Composer: Patrick Morganelli
Film Director: Mario Bava
Film premiere: November 16, 1961
Premiere of Morganelli's score: May 14, 2010 (Opera Theater Oregon, Hollywood Theatre, Portland)
Our smash hit from 2015 storms back just in time for Halloween. Muscle-bound heroics, supernatural mayhem, and cinematic excess abound as Reg Park's Hercules faces off against the iconic Christopher Lee in Mario Bava's cult fantasy Hercules in the Haunted World. While the deliriously stylish film blazes across the big screen, the LA Opera Orchestra and a fearless cast of singers unleash Patrick Morganelli's operatic score live, synced to the action. Think sword-and-sandal spectacle, gothic fantasy, and Halloween chaos-all rolled into one gloriously unhinged night at the opera.
Presented at the United Theater on Broadway (929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015)
March 2, 2027
Conductor/harpsichord/organ: Christophe Rousset
Soprano soloist: Apolline Raï-Westphal *
Soprano soloist: Thaïs Raï-Westphal *
Travel back in time with the famed Baroque ensemble for a celebration of musical delights by Venetian composers Claudio Monteverdi and Francesco Cavalli created for 17th-century Naples, a vibrant musical hub. The program is enriched by instrumental pieces by Andrea Falconieri, for a native Neapolitan touch.
Presented at The Colburn School's Zipper Hall (200 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
November 15, 2026
The trailblazing, trendsetting diva made headlines as the first woman to win both first place and the song prize at the Cardiff Singer of the World Competition and has only soared higher since. Now, the celebrated mezzo-soprano comes back to LA Opera for the first time since her sensational 2015 debut in Norma.
Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)
April 22, 2027
Fresh from their "terrifically enjoyable" (Gramophone) duet album Golden Age, soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee make their long-awaited returns to the company. The duo will celebrate the timeless beauty of 19th-century opera through the music of Donizetti, Rossini, Bizet, Delibes and Verdi.
Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)
May 8, 2027
It's a highly anticipated chance to experience "opera royalty" (New York Times) in a one-night-only recital. One of LA Opera's most beloved artists, the queen of bel canto, returns to remind us-gloriously-what a true operatic diva can do, offering audiences an intimate evening shaped by vocal mastery, expression, and presence.
Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)
May 20, 21, 22, 23m, 2027
Composer: Paola Prestini
Librettist: Royce Vavrek
Conductor: Mila Henry *
Director: Karmina Šilec *
World premiere: November 4, 2023 (ASU Gammage, Tempe, Arizona)
Breathtakingly staged with eight pools of water enhanced with dynamic lighting, costumes and sound, our latest collaboration with the groundbreaking Beth Morrison Projects transforms Ernest Hemingway's Pulitzer-winning novella into a rumination on age, loss, nature, and what it means to be beautifully, stubbornly human.
* LA Opera debut
Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)
For more information about LA Opera's Off Grand initiative, visit LAOpera.org/OffGrand.
(various locations)
Many thousands of Angelenos experience the magic of opera throughout the year thanks to hundreds of performances offered each season through LA Opera Connects, with an astonishing variety of programs that share the wonder and promise of the art form with all ages, neighborhoods and communities. Here are just two highlights of these initiatives:
One of LA Opera's most anticipated annual events, the live simulcast brings the thrill of grand opera beyond the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and into communities across Los Angeles County. Presented free of charge in partnership with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the performance is transmitted live in high-definition from nine cameras inside the theater to large LED screens in open-air venues throughout the county. The excitement begins well before curtain, as each site comes alive with a relaxed, family-friendly festival atmosphere featuring performances by local artists, activities and games for kids and families, food available for purchase, and opportunities to learn more about LA Opera and its community programs. Thousands of Angelenos gather each year-many experiencing opera for the first time-making the simulcast a joyful celebration of music, community, and shared live performance.
(Date and locations to be announced.)
The Three Women of Jerusalem (Las tres mujeres de Jerusalén)
May 1, 2027 (two performances that day)
Composer and Librettist: Carla Lucero
Conductor: Lina González-Granados
Director: Eli Villanueva
World premiere: March 19, 2022 (Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles)
In one of LA Opera's best-loved traditions, hundreds of musicians and stage performers of all ages, along with professional singers and instrumentalists from LA Opera, will come together to perform a family-friendly community opera, presented free of charge at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. This season's offering will be a revival of a powerful retelling of the narrative of the Eighth Station of the Cross, depicting the experiences of ordinary people showing compassion when confronted with evil. Sung in Spanish.
Presented at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels (555 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012).
For more information about LA Opera Connects programming, visit LAOpera.org/Connects.
Season tickets for the 2026/27 season are now available, starting at $164 for all five mainstage opera productions. Tickets for individual events will go on sale in June. For more information, please visit LA Opera's website at LAOpera.org or call LA Opera's box office at 213.972.8001.
Unless otherwise specified, performances take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 90012).
Visit LAOpera.org for continually updated casting information and performance dates. All programs, artists and dates are subject to change.
