Cast Set for SOMEBODY TO LOVE World Premiere at Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company has revealed cast and creative team of the World Premiere of Somebody to Love: A New Musical that will play the Karyn Jackson Theater in Ventura, California from March 25 to April 12, 2026. Written by Robert Sternin and Prudence Fraser (“The Nanny,” Off-Broadway’s Under My Skin) and featuring a catalogue of ‘70s rock hits from the bands we listened to on vinyl in our basements: Sly and the Family Stone, America, Billy Joel, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, Kiss, Blondie, Grand Funk, Jefferson Airplane, Jethro Tull, Little River Band, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, the Doobie Brothers & Orleans. Directed by Sean Daniels (Manhattan Theatre Club: The Lion (Drama Desk), I and You, The White Chip) with musical direction by Brett Ryback (In Strange Woods: a musical podcast, Passing Through, Love is Dead), musical supervision by Dillon Kondor (Death Becomes Her, How To Dance in Ohio, Dear Evan Hansen), and choreography by Wendy Seyb (The Toxic Avenger, Click, Clack, Moo, Murder for Two).

Somebody to Love is set to the soundtrack of a generation: this funny, heartfelt new jukebox musical follows four friends who meet freshman year of college and vow to change the world, and to be there for each other… always. This World Premiere rock ‘n’ roll musical is a timely story about the choices we make, the trials, triumphs, and turning points that define a lifetime – and the one thing that matters most – somebody to love.

This new musical will star Sophie Alawi (Off-Broadway: Fadwa in We Live in Cairo, Regional: Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol, Wendla in Spring Awakening); Will Blum (Broadway: "Beetlejuice" in Beetlejuice, "Dewey Finn" in School of Rock, Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon, Roger in Grease); Gizel Jimenez (Broadway: Nessarose in Wicked, Kate Monster in Avenue Q, Film/TV: “Tick, Tick Boom,” “Bad Monkey,” “Dexter: New Blood”); Donovan Mendelovitz (Regional: "Stacee Jax" in Rock of Ages, "Joe Pesci" in Jersey Boys, "Hans" in Cabaret); F. Michael Haynie (Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory); Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez (Off-Broadway: The Golden Bride, Regional: On Your Feet, Cabaret, West Side Story); and Desmond Newson (Broadway: Motown The Musical, Tour: Hamilton, Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The ensemble of Somebody To Love includes Jesse Graham, John Gregorio, Molly Kirschenbaum, Sydney Mucha, Presley Christine Nicholson, Soleil Perry, Kayla Christine Quiroz, & Mea Wilkerson.

The production and design team, includes Mike Billings, Scenic Designer; Brian Gale, Lighting Designer; Andres Poch, Projection Designer; Danny Fiandaca, Sound Designer; Pamela Shaw, Costume Designer; Zoe Haynes, Assistant Lighting Designer; Hannah Raymond, Assistant Stage Manager; Tyler Danhaus, Production Stage Manager; Chris Beyries, Production Manager; Stephanie Coltrin, Producer & Casting Director.