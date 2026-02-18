Hollywood Bowl 2026 Summer Season Revealed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Sing-A-Long, ABBA Tribute and More

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The LA Phil has revealed the 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season with performances at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills from June to September 2026. The Hollywood Bowl 2026 season marks the LA Phil’s 104th season at the storied venue.

For the 2026 Hollywood Bowl season, the LA Phil continues its tradition of presenting classical concerts with LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the orchestra and a star-studded roster of guest artists spanning classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, rap, blues, Broadway and more, as well as celebrations of beloved film music.



Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl

Gustavo Dudamel returns for his 17th Hollywood Bowl season as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil. Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl features a week of performances that brings together the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a stellar roster of guest artists. Members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) will perform throughout the week of festivities.

Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl: Beethoven 9 – Dudamel is a devoted Beethoven champion, and together he and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, musicians of YOLA and the Los Angeles Master Chorale will perform the composer’s uplifting and inspirational Ninth Symphony. The evening begins with the world premiere of a new orchestral piece by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino featuring Los Angeles Children’s Chorus singing lyrics by Amanda Gorman—the youngest presidential inaugural poet in US history. (Thursday, August 20, at 8PM)



Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl: Dudamel’s Playlist – Join Gustavo for a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only celebration. Acting as host for the evening, he’ll invite some of his favorite artists to the stage for a surprise-filled performance. Guests to be announced. (Friday, August 21, at 8PM)



Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl: Foo Fighters with the LA Phil and YOLA – As the Foos gear up for a worldwide stadium tour, they draw from era-defining hits accompanied by the heft and grace of one of the world’s great orchestras. (Saturday, August 22, at 8PM)



Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl: A Musical Legacy – Gustavo leads an extraordinary genre-spanning concert that showcases the incredible range of music he’s performed with the orchestra in the last 17 years including performances from across the worlds of classical, pop, Latin, and more. (Sunday, August 23, at 8PM)

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl Benefits the LA Phil’s

﻿Learning and Community Programs

Glittering stars of stage and screen take to the Bowl for a spectacular kickoff to the season with a salute to Broadway, performing a selection of its greatest hits with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins. From heartstring-tugging ballads to razzle-dazzle songs with dancers, the celebration features the timeless melodies and breathtaking artistry of the American musical, all capped by a fireworks display to rival Broadway’s biggest and brightest marquees. (Saturday, June 20, at 8PM)

Blue Note Jazz Festival

Presented by the LA Phil in collaboration with Blue Note LA, the Blue Note Jazz Festival returns to the Hollywood Bowl for two days of performances by exceptional artists in jazz and beyond. Arsenio Hall hosts this year’s festival, which features Patti LaBelle; Wyclef Jean; Gregory Porter; Samara Joy; Yussef Dayes; Cimafunk; Robert Glasper presents R+R=NOW featuring Terrace Martin, Chief Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Justin Tyson, and Taylor McFerrin; Kokoroko; Elena Pinderhughes; Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA; LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band; LA County High School for the Arts Band and more. (Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14)

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with ﻿The Beach Boys and Special Guest John Stamos

Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

It's a celebration of the United States' 250th birthday with The Beach Boys, and just-announced special guest John Stamos, performing chart-toppers from throughout their career including “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo,” "Surfin' USA," "I Get Around" and "Fun, Fun, Fun," including a special tribute to the 60th anniversary of their seminal album Pet Sounds. The yearly Hollywood Bowl Fourth of July tradition begins with Thomas Wilkins leading the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in patriotic music and ends with the Bowl's signature fireworks. (Thursday, July 2, Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at 7:30PM)



Hollywood Bowl: The Summer Home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

﻿for over 100 Years

For over a century the Los Angeles Philharmonic has performed a robust program of classical music at the Hollywood Bowl featuring emerging and established guest conductors and artists, performing fan favorites and pieces that broaden boundaries.

Highlights of performances featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic include:

Wilkins Conducts Bernstein & Ellington – Thomas Wilkins leads an all-American program featuring favorites by Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein. The program also premieres a newly orchestrated song cycle from Shaina Taub’s 2024 Tony-winning musical Suffs, centered around the movement for women’s voting rights. (Wednesday, July 8, at 8PM) ﻿

﻿

The Classical World Cup – The LA Phil celebrates the World Cup with a soccer-themed program of works from across the Americas. Tito Muñoz makes his Los Angeles Philharmonic debut, conducting the orchestra in the world premiere (LA Phil commission) of Adam Schoenberg’s Art of the Goal. Randall Goosby brings an athletic approach to Barber’s Violin Concerto. Copland and Ginastera’s high-spirited suites and Revueltas’ rip-roaring Sensemayá help capture the essence of the world’s most beloved sport. (Thursday, July 9, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Tchaikovsky & Beethoven – Beethoven’s “ideal” symphony pairs with Tchaikovsky’s sublime concerto for this evening featuring two iconic composers. Though initially thought to be unplayable, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto has become a certified crowd-pleaser, and features one of its great interpreters, soloist Leonidas Kavakos, teaming up with conductor Cristian Măcelaru. The evening concludes with Beethoven’s buoyant Seventh Symphony. (Tuesday, July 14, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Mozart & Brahms – Spanish conductor Roberto González-Monjas reunites with the orchestra for his first-ever performance on the Hollywood Bowl stage leading Brahms’ tragic, yet profound, fourth and final symphony. Also making his Bowl debut is 27-year-old pianist Mao Fujita performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19, which features what might be the most complex finale the composer ever wrote. (Thursday, July 16, at 8PM) ﻿

﻿

Rhapsody in Blue & Shostakovich – Marin Alsop conducts the orchestra in a program featuring pianist Conrad Tao who brings his “fierce technique and footloose grace” (San Francisco Chronicle) to Gershwin’s jazzy classic. Alsop’s return to the Hollywood Bowl stage also features Shostakovich’s power-packed Fifth Symphony as well as Anna Clyne’s short but sweet Masquerade. (Tuesday, July 28, at 8PM) ﻿

﻿

Pictures at an Exhibition – Armenian Austrian conductor Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, in his Bowl debut, leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a program that opens with Khachaturian’s sabre-rattling Gayane suite. Cellist Zlatomir Fung joins for Tchaikovsky’s elegant ode to Mozart in Variations on a Rococo Theme. The evening ends with Mussorgsky’s musical gallery visit, rendered expressively through Ravel’s colorful orchestration. (Thursday, July 30, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks – One of the Hollywood Bowl’s most treasured annual traditions is back, conducted by Chloé Dufresne in her Bowl debut and featuring Troupe Vertigo, the LA-based theatrical circus company which combines choreography and contortions with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ethereal Swan Lake ballet suite. As always, the rousing finale of the 1812 Overture, accompanied by the USC Trojan Marching Band, is coupled with the Bowl’s inimitable fireworks. (Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, at 8PM)



﻿Mendelssohn & Haydn – Louis Langrée leads a lyrical night of Austrian and German delights, including Mendelssohn’s ingenious Violin Concerto with Marc Bouchkov. The program also includes Mendelssohn's The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave) and Haydn’s “London” symphony full of charging joy, dark drama, and a potpourri of folk tunes. (Tuesday, August 4, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Brahms & Bizet – Louis Langrée, well known for his rich interpretations, conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic and violinist Augustin Hadelich in Brahms’ brilliant Violin Concerto, with dazzling passages, dramatic sweeps, and a Hungarian-themed flourish of a finale. The program also includes Farrenc’s Overture No. 1 and selections from Bizet’s Carmen and L’Arlésienne Suites. (Thursday, August 6, at 8PM) ﻿

﻿

Mozart Under the Stars – Nicolas Ellis makes his Hollywood Bowl conducting debut with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, featuring pianist Angela Hewitt in Mozart’s elegant and noble Piano Concerto No. 22. The program also includes the dramatic Don Giovanni overture and Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” (Tuesday, August 11, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Gershwin, Bernstein & More – The National Symphony Orchestra makes its first appearance at the Hollywood Bowl with a celebration of American Music under Music Director Gianandrea Noseda. Peter Boyer’s American Mosaic draws influences and imagery from all 50 states. Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Bernstein’s Candide survey France through a stateside lens, and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances champions mambo, swing, cha-cha and other American music. (Tuesday, August 18, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Beethoven’s Fifth – Anna Handler, a former Dudamel Fellow, unleashes the liberating and defiant ferocity from the most famous symphony of all time after uniting with the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Acting Concertmaster Bing Wang, Principal Cello Robert deMaine and keyboardist Joanne Pearce Martin for Beethoven’s Triple Concerto. (Thursday, August 25, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Rachmaninoff & Adams – Gemma New returns to lead the orchestra in Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine. Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, a pianist from one of Britain’s most musical families, makes her LA Phil debut with an enthralling and uplifting Rachmaninoff concerto. (Thursday, August 27, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Dvořák & Bruch – In 2023, violinist Bomsori and conductor Anja Bihlmaier made their BBC Proms debut together with Bruch’s rich and seductive First Violin Concerto. Now, they’ll revisit this prized masterwork alongside Dvořák’s euphoric Eighth Symphony and beyond the beyond by Sarah Gibson, the beloved late composer and lead teaching artist for the LA Phil’s Composer Fellowship Program. (Tuesday, September 1, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Los Angeles Ballet at the Bowl – Los Angeles Ballet makes its Bowl debut, teaming up with the LA Phil for the first time ever, in a program of orchestral and dance delights. (Tuesday, September 8, at 8PM)﻿

﻿

Ravel, Debussy & Saint-Saëns – Conductor Philippe Jordan and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet bring a rejuvenating je ne sais quoi to a night of masterworks by French composers featuring the beloved Bowl favorite Thibaudet performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. (Thursday, September 10, at 8PM)

Cinematic Celebrations

It wouldn’t be a Hollywood Bowl summer season without shining a spotlight on the movie music that helps bring motion pictures to life. Befitting a summer full of cinematic celebrations, the 2026 season marks the first slate of artists to perform on the newly named John Williams Stage. The dedication of the John Williams Stage honors both his extraordinary legacy and the Bowl’s place in cultural history, where for decades film and orchestral music have met under the stars.

Highlights of Cinematic Celebrations include:

Music from the Films of Wes Anderson – The music in Wes Anderson’s films is a hallmark of his cinematic storytelling: rediscovered pop hits (or should-have-been hits), superstar songs reimagined, orchestral gems and uniquely original film scores. Special guest performers and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join for a celebration of the music from the wondrous world of Wes Anderson (Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, at 8PM). An encore performance with an extra special line-up takes place Sunday, July 12, at 7PM as part of the KCRW Festival.



Joe Hisaishi’s Film Music Concert – The music of Joe Hisaishi has touched millions through his iconic scores to classic Studio Ghibli films such as Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Ponyo, as well as award-winning works by leading director Takeshi Kitano. As the Bowl’s 2026 Composer In Focus, he conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in an evening of his timeless compositions, accompanied by some of his favorite film clips. (Tuesday July 21, Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, at 8PM)



How to Train Your Dragon – When a young Viking defies tradition and befriends a ferocious dragon, together they must fight against all odds to save both their worlds. Experience this captivating film in HD with its thrilling musical score live to picture. (Sunday, August 9, at 7:30PM)



Top Gun: Maverick in Concert – Hear the Original Music Score composed by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer and produced by Lorne Balfe, performed live by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Balfe, while the Oscar-winning film plays in full on the Bowl’s giant screen. (Saturday, August 15, at 8PM)



Amadeus in Concert – Experience Miloš Forman’s multi-Oscar-winning phenomenon Amadeus (1984) while the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pacific Chorale led by conductor Norman Huynh perform the score of Mozart’s celebrated works live to picture. (Thursday, September 3, at 8PM)



Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams – The ultimate concert celebration of John Williams, the man who has composed the soundtrack to our lives. With selections from his iconic scores—Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and more—the program also features over 50 minutes of specially-edited scenes and clips from Williams’ best-loved films. This loving tribute to the greatest musical storyteller of our time is a feast for the eyes and ears. (Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5, at 8PM and Sunday, September 6, at 7:30PM)



Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long – Here are a few of our favorite things: the Bowl on a summer night, singing songs with friends old and new and the Hollywood Hills coming alive with the sound of music. Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar-winning film. (Saturday, September 26, pre-show at 6:30 PM and film at 8PM)

Hollywood Bowl Season Knows No Musical Bounds

The Hollywood Bowl 2026 season sees some of the biggest talents in music embrace their moment on the Bowl’s iconic stage. A single Hollywood Bowl season features eclectic programming of pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, salsa, reggae, blues and more, reflecting the vast creativity and diversity of Los Angeles itself.

Highlights of these star-studded evenings include:

Juneteenth with Chance The Rapper – Chance The Rapper, one of rap’s great independent success stories, headlines this one-night-only celebration of Juneteenth and Black music. The three-time Grammy winner blasted into the modern rap stratosphere with his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, and his latest album Star Line was met with adulation by audiences and critics alike. (Friday, June 19, at 8PM)



Reggae Night XXIV – Two of reggae’s most influential proponents Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear unite for the 24th Reggae Night at the Bowl. Nine-time Grammy winner Ziggy Marley expands on his father’s legacy with his own inimitable brand of reggae, while fellow pioneer Burning Spear brings his own distinctive rhythms and songcraft to the evening. Rising star Zuri Marley opens the night with a DJ set. (Sunday, June 21, at 7PM) KCRW Festival



The legendary Roots crew is bringing A Roots Picnic Experience back to the Bowl for the third year in a row. This time, for A Great Night in Hip-Hop, they’ll be joined by one of the greatest rappers of all time: Nas, with appearances from T.I., Bun B, De La Soul and more. It’s a celebration of the beauty, joy and power of hip-hop, curated by one of the greatest groups in the genre’s history. (Saturday, June 27, at 7:30PM)



Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass & Other Delights – With its saucy, now-iconic record cover, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass’ 1965 smash album Whipped Cream & Other Delights soundtracked the swinging `60s and propelled Alpert’s blend of jazz, pop, mariachi, and Latin grooves into the mainstream. With nine Grammys and five No. 1 hits to his name, this trumpet legend brings his formidable live show to the Hollywood Bowl. (Sunday, July 5, at 7:30PM)



Salsa Night: Nathy Peluso & Grupo Niche – Five-time Latin Grammy winner Nathy Peluso made her name with defiant hip-hop and R&B, but on her latest EP, Malportada, she embraces traditional salsa so powerfully Billboard says she “shines with the force of a hurricane.” She’s joined by Colombian icons Grupo Niche—known for the salsa anthem “Cali Pachanguero,” among other beloved hits—for a hip-shaking night of thumping rhythms and formidable musicianship. (Wednesday, July 15, at 8PM)



Let the Sunshine In: The Music of '69 – One unforgettable summer. A movement that reshaped a generation. Experience the spirit of 1969 as we celebrate the groundbreaking music of Woodstock and the Harlem Cultural Festival in a powerful concert that brings era-defining anthems back to life. Bold, rebellious and deeply human, this music became the heartbeat of change. From soul-stirring ballads to electrifying guitar riffs—blending rock, funk, and soul—award-winning vocalists Lizzy McAlpine, Morgan James, Noah J. Ricketts and Bryonha Marie Parham join the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by conductor Ted Sperling for an evening that honors a time of protest, freedom, creativity and cultural awakening. These were the songs that changed everything. And their message resonates now more than ever. (Friday, July 17, at 8PM)



Blues Traveler • Gin Blossoms • Spin Doctors – Blues Traveler, who last year celebrated 30 years since the release of their Grammy Award-winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around,” will join Gin Blossoms, whose quadruple-platinum album New Miserable Experience helped define '90s alternative radio. Legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors start off the evening commemorating the 35th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut Pocket Full of Kryptonite, which features the chart-topping, Grammy-nominated hit “Two Princes.” (Saturday, July 18, at 8PM)



Bob Moses and Cannons: The Afterglow Tour – Bob Moses has one foot in the grooves and pounding beats of the electronic music scene and the other in the reflective songwriting and guitar work of indie rock. The duo brings both to the Bowl with a full live band performance including new music from their recent acclaimed album BLINK. The neon-lit electro, disco and synthwave of Cannons will fill the Bowl with songs from their highly anticipated new album as well as fan favorites like “Fire for You.” (Sunday, July 19, at 7PM) KCRW Festival



Smokey Robinson & Gladys Knight: Just the Two of Us – It’s a night of musical royalty when Smokey Robinson (The King of Motown) and Gladys Knight (The Empress of Soul) take over the Bowl. This pair of Grammy-winning singers have been illuminating stages for six decades, delivering hit after hit of tenderness, heartache and joy. (Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, at 8PM)



Boris Brejcha with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra – For the last two decades Boris Brejcha has been blowing up raves and festivals around the world with the polished thump of his signature high-tech minimal dance music. Hidden behind a joker mask inspired by Venice’s Carnival, he assembles sets of elegant, straightforward and deceptively intelligent music. The power and heft of an orchestra will highlight the detail and care in his music and mark the German DJ’s first-ever performance with orchestra. (Sunday, July 26, at 7PM)



St. Vincent with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra – Six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent returns to the Bowl, this time expanding her sonic palette with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Known for her innovative guitar playing, sharp-edged songwriting and uncompromising vision, the shapeshifting artist garnered three Grammys for her most recent album, 2024’s All Born Screaming. She’s released seven critically acclaimed albums and now pairs her kaleidoscopic songs with the added heft and grandeur of the orchestra. Anoushka Shankar opens the night. (Sunday, August 2, at 7PM) KCRW Festival



ZZ Top with Special Guests Cheap Trick – “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”—ZZ Top—has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies and innovative songwriting, Cheap Trick has become a staple in rock music history. (Wednesday, August 5, at 8PM)



Al Green ᐧ The Womack Sisters – Al Green is one of soul music’s most iconic figures, defining a sound that’s as timeless as it is unmistakable. With classics like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Tired of Being Alone” and “Love and Happiness,” the 11-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer turned raw emotion into musical gold, blending gospel roots with deep, heartfelt soul. The Womack Sisters—granddaughters of Sam Cooke and nieces of Bobby Womack—open with a set that carries on their family’s musical legacy performing music from their debut album with Daptone Records. (Friday, August 14, at 8PM)



Herbie Hancock Celebrates Miles Davis – Our Grammy-winning, keytar-toting, sound-exploring Creative Chair for Jazz sets his sights on another magic night at the Bowl, this time celebrating the centennial of Miles Davis. (Wednesday, August 19, at 8PM)



Smooth Summer Jazz – Soak up smooth sounds with legendary funk-soul hitmakers The Commodores and sax-swinging superstar Boney James, along with the indelible talents of the “Queen of Percussion” Sheila E. opening the night right. (Sunday, August 30, at 6:30PM)



Buddy Guy 90 – Buddy Guy came of age in Chicago, where alongside fellow future legends Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, he helped create the Chicago blues. The guitar-heavy, rough-and-tumble style would influence The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, and just about everyone else who’s picked up an electric guitar since. The nine-time Grammy winner returns for an all-out celebration of his 90th year. (Wednesday, September 9, at 8PM)



Fireworks Finale: OneRepublic – With global hits like “I Ain’t Worried” and “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic remains one of the most successful pop-rock bands of the 21st century. Known for their soaring choruses, epic guitars and infectious melodies, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band will deliver an uplifting, high-energy celebration—capped by the Bowl’s iconic fireworks lighting up the Hollywood sky. (Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, at 8PM)



Squeeze • Adam Ant • English Beat – Get ready for a night of hits from the greatest era of pop music. From “Tempted” and “Cool for Cats” to “Goody Two Shoes,” “Stand and Deliver” and “Mirror in the Bathroom,” it’s cool ’80s vibes from start to finish in pure sing-along joy. (Saturday, September 19, at 8PM)



Gregory Alan Isakov with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra – While slinging banjo-infused folk songs might seem like a humble enterprise, Gregory Alan Isakov’s success is anything but. Possessing one of the most heartbreaking and evocative voices in the folk music world, Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams and a Grammy nomination, and now renders his majestic songs with the power and grace of an orchestra. Swedish singer-songwriter José González opens the night. (Sunday, September 20, at 7:30PM)



Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – This performance is part of Wynton Marsalis’ final season as Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and Music Director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Marsalis reimagines the music of jazz’s great masters, like Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Chick Corea and Wayne Shorter. Performed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, these big-band arrangements bring fresh scale and depth to works that shaped modern jazz. Critically hailed saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin opens the night with the LA premiere of Coltrane 100: Legacy, a symphonic celebration of Coltrane’s most popular and groundbreaking works, newly arranged and reimagined for orchestra. (Wednesday, September 23, at 8PM)



The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – It’s the sensational ABBA tribute band performing some of the biggest hits of all time in a night dedicated to Sweden’s greatest export and their most memorable tunes, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Voulez-Vous” and more. (Friday, September 25, at 8PM)



Jon Batiste – Jon Batiste has channeled his transformative musical gifts into nine studio albums, an Oscar-winning film score, a symphony, a Grammy-winning documentary, and countless musical projects and collaborations. Showing no sign of slowing down, Batiste continues to reach back to his roots, reworking musical traditions and propelling them forward in a celebration of collective expression. (Sunday, September 27, at 7:30PM) KCRW Festival

Terri and Jerry Kohl Artists Pavilion to Open ﻿for Hollywood Bowl 2026 Season

Opening in June, just in time to kick off the LA Phil’s 2026 Hollywood Bowl Season, is the new multipurpose building, the Terri and Jerry Kohl Artists Pavilion. The flexible new space will host a range of activities—from artist events to pre- and post-performance gatherings, VIP receptions and off-season convenings—enhancing the Bowl’s year-round vitality. Designed by the architecture collective RIOS with interiors by Frederick Fisher and Partners, the single-story, 7,500-square-foot Kohl Pavilion will be furnished with a full kitchen, enabling it to serve as a gathering space for artists and will also operate as a new public restaurant on the Hollywood Bowl campus for LA Phil concerts. This project is made possible by lead donors Terri and Jerry Kohl, with major support from Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva, of Live Nation Hewitt Silva. Click here for more information.

Hollywood Bowl Museum Unveils Brand-New Exhibition

In conjunction with the start of the Hollywood Bowl 2026 summer season, the LA Phil unveils a brand-new permanent exhibition at the Hollywood Bowl Museum titled Hollywood Bowl: Soul of a City. The exhibition tells the story of the Hollywood Bowl's history through a collection of photos, audio and video recordings, original documents, maps and architectural drawings, 3D models, listening stations and artifacts pulled from the vast archives of the LA Phil and the Hollywood Bowl. This is the first time the permanent exhibition has been completely reimagined in the 30 years since the Hollywood Bowl Museum's debut in 1996. Hollywood Bowl: Soul of a City is presented via interlocking storylines that explore the themes of the Bowl as a County Park; the people who built it and continue to care for it; the Bowl's deep-seated community-building ethos; the grounds' distinct unifying architecture and aesthetics; and the music-making that has emanated from the Bowl’s iconic stage for more than 100 years.

Hollywood Bowl Taps L-Acoustics to Make Every Bowl

﻿Experience Immersive

For the 2026 season, the Hollywood Bowl debuts a groundbreaking sound system from L-Acoustics, the venue's audio partner since 2004 and the industry leader in premium professional sound. The advanced deployment, the first of its kind installed in a venue worldwide, delivers enhanced clarity and impact throughout the Bowl with unprecedented 3D sound field control. For the first time, the Bowl will also feature 30 permanently installed surround speakers, creating a fully immersive 360° experience for every audience member.

The LA Phil and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva Partnership Brings Even More Spectacular Programming to the Hollywood Bowl

Live Nation-Hewitt Silva (LN-HS) is the exclusive promoter of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl outside of the LA Phil's summer season. This year’s LN-HS concerts include opening night's The Last Five Years with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, Lewis Capaldi, Netflix is a Joke (Shane Gillis, Night of Too Many Stars, John Mulaney, FEID and Marcello Hernández), Bright Eyes, Pitbull, The Human League, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart, John Mellencamp, Santana/The Doobie Brothers, The Black Crowes/Tedeschi Trucks Band, Andrea Bocelli, Mac DeMarco, Jack Johnson and My Chemical Romance. Information on LN-HS concerts at the Hollywood Bowl can be found at hollywoodbowl.com.