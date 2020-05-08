LA OPERA AT HOME to Present Kid-Friendly FIGARO'S AMERICAN ADVENTURE and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Tuesday, May 12, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time / From the Vault



A kid-friendly opera based on The Barber of Seville, Figaro's American Adventure transports Figaro and his band of sneaky barbers to colonial America.

Wednesday, May 13, at 12pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)



Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il Triviatore, a brand new quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

Thursday, May 14, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Bass Morris Robinson, an LA Opera favorite set to return in Il Trovatore and Don Giovanni, is joined by pianist Caren Levine for a program including arias by Mozart and Verdi; songs by Schubert, Wolf, Bernstein and Margaret Bonds; and beloved spirituals.

Friday May 15, at 5pm PDT - Living Room Recital

This special edition Living Room Recital will be hosted on Discover LA's Facebook and Instagram feeds, featuring two of the company's young artists - soprano Erica Petrocelli and conductor/pianist Louis Lohraseb - in a program of beloved opera arias as well as songs by Strauss and Rachmaninoff.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

Saturday May 16: New season of LA Opera on Air launches on KUSC

KUSC morning announcer Jennifer Miller hosts the weekly radio broadcast series, returning to Classical KUSC on Saturday, May 16, at 10am. Up first is La Bohème, recorded live in performance at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 2019. Puccini's beloved heart breaker is conducted by James Conlon, with a cast led by Marina Costa-Jackson and Saimir Pirgu. Listen live on Classical KUSC 91.5 FM or online at KUSC.org.





