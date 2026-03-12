DRUM TAO Will Bring THE BEST to The Luckman

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drum Tao will present The Best at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Saturday, March 28, at 8:00 p.m.

Renowned for powerful and athletic drumming, Drum Tao will return to The Luckman with their newest show, The Best, which blends traditional wadaiko (Japanese drums) with modern energy and theatrical flair. Drum Tao shows feature vibrant costumes, dramatic synchronized drumming and movement with a variety of traditional Japanese instruments including flutes and harps alongside the massive taiko drums. They have captivated audiences worldwide – selling out shows in twenty-six countries – garnering critical acclaim and accolades along the way.

Drum Tao has received numerous prestigious honors, including the Outstanding Cultural Contribution Award from Oita Prefecture, the Culture Creators Award from Taketa City, the 6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Award, and the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Award from the Government of Japan.

