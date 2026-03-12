EARTH TO SQUIGGY: A LENNY & THE SQUIGTONES MUSICAL to Return to Garry Marshall Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Garry Marshall Theatre will continue its celebration of the 50th anniversary of Laverne & Shirley with three performances of EARTH TO SQUIGGY: A LENNY & THE SQUIGTONES MUSICAL, running March 26–28 in Burbank.

The rock musical comedy features songs originally written by the late David L. Lander and Michael McKean for their 1979 comedy-rock album Lenny & Squiggy Present Lenny and the Squigtones, recorded live at The Roxy in Hollywood.

Starring Natalie Lander (The Middle, The Search for Elle Woods) and Alex Ellis (Titanique, Harbor Party), the production is conceived by Lander, the daughter of David L. Lander, who portrayed Squiggy on the television series Laverne & Shirley. The musical returns after a sold-out run in 2025 and has been redeveloped as it prepares for a potential tour.

In the show, Squigronica (Lander) and her Best Friend Leni (Ellis) set off on an intergalactic rock ’n’ roll mission. Convinced that her father was abducted by aliens, Squigronica believes a rare cosmic alignment may offer a chance to reunite with him. The musical combines live band performances, comedy, and science-fiction-inspired storytelling while paying homage to the original characters of Lenny and Squiggy.

Producing for Garry Marshall Theatre, Joseph Leo Bwarie also directs the production. The creative team includes choreographer Becca Sweitzer, music director Adam Bravo, sound designer Robert Arturo Ramirez, lighting designer JM Montecalvo, Director of Production Vince Davey, and General Manager Giselle Vega.

The story is by Natalie Lander, with a book by Lander and Alex Ellis and songs originally written and performed by Michael McKean and David L. Lander.

The characters of Lenny and Squiggy were first created by McKean and Lander while they were college students. The pair later brought the characters to television after performing them at a gathering hosted by Penny Marshall before the debut of Laverne & Shirley. The performance led to their inclusion in the first episode of the series, where the characters became recurring figures and fan favorites.

EARTH TO SQUIGGY: A LENNY & THE SQUIGTONES MUSICAL

Dates and Times

Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 2026 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets

$65–$75

Location

Garry Marshall Theatre

4252 W. Riverside Drive

Burbank, CA 91505

For tickets and information, visit the theatre’s website or call the box office at 818-955-8101.