ONE MILLION WORDS – RILKE Will Make North American Premiere at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present the North American premiere of One Million Words – Rilke, a hit solo show inspired by the groundbreaking work of poet Rainer Maria Rilke created by and starring Ivo Müller, with six performances April 24, 25, 26 and May 1, 2, 3, 2026. Müller portrays both an actor from the present and a poet from the past who connect, exploring creativity, belonging, and what it means to stay grounded in a fast-moving world. Originally developed in Brazil, the show arrives in California during the centennial of Rilke's passing (1875-1926), before heading to its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Directed by Arieta Corrêa, with Darrell Larson co-directing the English-language version, One Million Words - Rilke, tells the story of a writer who, for nearly a year, struggles to create poetry and can only express himself through letters. An actor uses these letters to navigate his own challenges in a place where even his name feels foreign, shaking the foundations of his identity. Together, the poet and the actor explore themes of love, the creative process, and a sense of not belonging, highlighting the importance of being grounded in the present moment, topics that resonate deeply in today's world.

“As we grapple with wars, violence, and the devastating impact of human suffering, Rilke's words serve as an antidote to the chaos,” states Müller. “His ability to articulate the depths of human emotion provides a much-needed refuge amid the challenges of modern life. This show illuminates the human experience, reminding us of our shared vulnerabilities, even as we navigate a landscape that feels increasingly divided.”

Theatre Beyond Broadway proclaims, One Million Words – Rilke is “a masterful meditation on art, life, and the yearning for quiet in a chaotic world.”

An English-language version of the production was initially workshopped at New York City's Torn Page in 2025. LA's Odyssey Theatre presents a second workshop of the play on its works-in-progress series, Thresholds of Invention, on March 29, 2026, just prior to its North American premiere at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke, who wrote in German, is widely regarded as a master of verse, helping to create a new form of lyrical poetry – short poems reflecting personal feelings and emotions. According to the Poetry Foundation, Rilke “was unique in his efforts to expand the realm of poetry through new uses of syntax and imagery and in an aesthetic philosophy that rejected religious precepts and strove to reconcile beauty and suffering, life and death.” The literary website The Marginalian notes, “Long before modern psychologists extolled the creative benefits of melancholy, Rilke explored the value of sadness as a clarifying force for our own interior lives.”

Ivo Müller is a stage and screen actor whose work spans Europe, the US, and his native Brazil. His stage credits include a production of Twelve Angry Men with leading Brazilian theatre company Grupo Tapa, in addition to his long-running hit solo performance based on the writings of Rainer Maria Rilke. Müller's cinematic work includes Tabu, the multi-award-winning Portuguese film directed by Miguel Gomes, which received the Critics' Best Picture Award at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2012. Müller has worked with major studios such as HBO, Sony, and Globo TV. His recent credits include Hebe: The Brazilian Star (2019), in which he portrayed an AIDS-stricken hairdresser in the biopic about a celebrated Brazilian television host, and Night Stage, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2025. Alongside his acting career, Müller also served as a teacher and acting coach on the award-winning documentary film Cine Marrocos (2019), collaborating with homeless people and refugees living in an abandoned movie theatre in São Paulo. Other stage credits include Stitching by Anthony Neilson, Huis Clos (No Exit) by Jean-Paul Sartre, The Widows by Arthur Azevedo, Camaraderie by August Strindberg, Bitter Sicilian by Luigi Pirandello, and Hecuba by Euripides.