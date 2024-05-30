Krystle Tugadi's SPACE EXPLORATION to be Presented at 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



[Los Angeles, May 30, 2024] Brace yourselves for a Filipino-American family party unlike any other! Written and performed by multi-disciplinary artist, Krystle Tugadi, and directed by Scarlett Kim, the solo show "space exploration because SPACE EXPLORATION because sPaCe eXpLoRaTiOn!!! (SESESE!!!)" lifts off at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival finding its very first home at the Madnani Theater (6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038).

Drawing upon her unique experiences as a Filipina-American and dedicating the last 6 years of learning and unlearning what that even means, Tugadi weaves a mesmerizing tale of love, longing, and self-discovery that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

"space exploration because SPACE EXPLORATION because sPaCe eXpLoRaTiOn!!!" is a love letter to the Filipino community and anyone who has ever felt their voice has been muted for the sake of the status quo. Set against the backdrop of a universe teeming with secrets, Tugadi's magnetic performance transports audiences into the heart of a story that is as touching as it is exhilarating.

SYNOPSIS

After a novena held at her home, we follow Baby as she navigates the delicate art of bidding farewell to her final guest. Longing for her husband who is in outer space handling diplomatic affairs, Baby strives for solitude as her role shifts from host to subject of inquiry.

Being probed about her husband's secret mission, coupled with confronting the challenges of being a new mother and new immigrant in a foreign land, Baby is cornered into unearthing the complexities of all the stories that make her - her.

Against the backdrop of familial traditions and societal expectations, Baby's story becomes a tale of resilience and self-discovery, reminding us all that our pasts and futures are intricately woven into the fabric of our present realities.

Tugadi's odyssey to bring "SESESE!!!!" was birthed from the frequent note to take space during her time as an MFA Acting student at CalArts. Perplexed, but determined to understand her teachers' and mentors' note, she began writing the play "Taking Space" which evolved into what we now know as SESESE through six years of healing, decolonizing, and deepening her feminism. This work has become an invitation to learn to come back to our truest selves - to peel off all the armor that has been denying us the space to speak our deepest truths.

SHOW DATES & TIMES

June 10, 2024, 8:30pm (PREVIEW)

June 15, 2024, 6:30pm (OFFICIAL OPENING)

June 19, 2024, 7:00pm

June 23, 2024, 12:30pm

June 30, 2024, 1:00pm

Don't miss your chance to be a part of history as "space exploration because SPACE EXPLORATION because sPaCe eXpLoRaTiOn!!!" takes flight! For tickets and more information, please contact hellokrystletugadi@gmail.com or visit krystletugadi.com/spaceexplorationbecause.

Comments