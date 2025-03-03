Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions for URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentwood Players will hold open auditions for Urinetown: The Musical, featuring Music by Mark Hollman, Lyrics by Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis, Book by Greg Kotis. Callbacks (by invitation only) Monday, March 17 7:00 to 10:00 pm

Auditions will take place at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. This non-equity production is directed by Gryphon Seveney, with musical direction by Stephen Amundson and choreography by Alison Boole. The show is produced by Jeremy Palmer and Charles Keppler, and presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performance dates are Friday, May 9 through Saturday, June 7, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm will be added on May 11 and continue through the rest of the run. The show will be dark over Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. This is a non-union, non-paid theater production.

Project Description

In a dystopian future ravaged by drought, private toilets are outlawed, and the tyrannical Urine Good Company controls all public restrooms, charging exorbitant fees for their use. Imagine a world where even going is a privilege. But, when young Bobby Strong leads a revolution against the U.G.C., he ignites a battle not just for free sanitation, but for human dignity itself. With its infectious score, razor-sharp wit, and a healthy dose of Brechtian irony, Urinetown skewers corporate greed, political corruption, and the very nature of musical theater, all while leaving you in stitches. This isn't your typical song-and-dance show; it's a bold, brash, and brilliantly subversive experience that will leave you thinking – and laughing – long after the curtain call. Get ready to be amazed, amused, and maybe just a little bit disgusted.

Auditions Process

Kentwood Players is committed to fostering an inclusive environment, and encourages actors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, abilities and identities to audition.

No audition appointments are necessary. Please arrive to allow time to sign-in and complete paperwork during scheduled audition times. Bring a current headshot and resume, and be prepared to note any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule: Monday through Thursday 7:00-10:00 pm beginning Wednesday, March 19. There will also be rehearsals on Saturday, May 4 10:00 am–1:00 pm and Sunday, May 5 6:00–9:00 pm.

Please prepare 32 bars of a song (1 min max) in the style of Urinetown. Selections from the musical theater canon are encouraged, particularly works composed by (but not limited to) Jeff Whitty, Alan Menken, Jeanine Tesori, David Bryan, Steven Lutvak, William Finn, Stephen Schwartz, Chris Curtis, John Du Prez/Eric Idle, Mel Brooks. Choose a piece that showcases vocal range, comedic timing, and character. Bring sheet music in the correct key, bound together (taped, in a binder, etc., no loose pages). No recordings, please. An accompanist will be provided. Be prepared to do some movement, should the need arise.

Roles in this Project

Bobby Strong (Male presenting, 18-25, Tenor): A young man who works at the poorest public urinal in town. He becomes a reluctant hero when he leads a revolution against the oppressive corporation that controls the water supply.

Caldwell B. Cladwell (Male presenting, 55-65, Baritone/Bass): The greedy owner of the Urine Good Company, who profits from the water shortage. He's the main antagonist of the story.

Hope Cladwell (Female presenting, 20-25, Soprano): The idealistic daughter of the wealthy and ruthless Caldwell B. Cladwell. She falls in love with Bobby and eventually joins the rebellion.

Penelope Pennywise (Female presenting, 40-50, Soprano): The tough and jaded warden of the poorest urinal. She was once in a relationship with Caldwell B. Cladwell and is Hope's mother.

Officer Lockstock (Male presenting, 35-55, Baritone): A corrupt policeman and the show's narrator. He's cynical and often breaks the fourth wall to comment on the absurdity of the story.

Little Sally (Female presenting, 9-17, Mezzo Soprano): A precocious and street-smart young girl who acts as a secondary narrator and often questions the logic of the play.

Officer Barrel (Male presenting, 35-55, Baritone/Bass): Lockstock's partner, a more naive and idealistic policeman.

Mrs. Strong (Female presenting, 40-55, Mezzo-Soprano): Bobby's mother. She is a strong-willed woman who is fiercely protective of her family. She is hardworking and has a good sense of humor, even in the face of adversity. She initially tries to keep Bobby from getting involved in any trouble, but ultimately supports his actions.

Old Man Strong (Male presenting, 60-75, Baritone): Bobby's grandfather and Mrs. Strong's father. He is an older man who is full of rebellious spirit. He is one of the first to stand up to Caldwell B. Cladwell and his Urine Good Company. His defiance inspires others to join the revolution.

ENSEMBLE (Male/Female presenting, 18 - 55): Ensemble portrays members of The Poor

or The Rich choruses for various numbers, all Ensemble members have distinct

characters and are featured in multiple numbers.

For inquiries, please contact urinetown@kentwoodplayers.org.

