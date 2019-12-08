Kentwood Players Welcomes 2020 With THE GIVER

Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theater groups, welcomes the New Year and its 70th Anniversary with the futuristic, multimedia play THE GIVER, adapted for the stage by Eric Coble, based on the Newberry Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. This is a non-equity/non-paid production directed by Harold Dershimer, produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

The cast features Jack Heath and Elliot Plunkett alternating in the roles of Jonas and Asher, with Gavin Glynn as The Giver. Others in the cast include (in alphabetical order) Jenny Boone, Lois Bostwick, Maria Brodeur, Allison Cunningham, Robin Cunningham, Daniel Kruger, Kaya McLean, Shawn Plunkett, and Lily Repp.

Life in the futuristic community where THE GIVER and Jonas live is idyllic. Designated birthmothers produce new children, who are assigned to appropriate family units: one male, one female, to each. Citizens are assigned their partners and their jobs and no one thinks to ask questions. Everyone obeys. The community is a precisely choreographed world without conflict, inequality, divorce, unemployment, injustice...or choice. Join us for this multimedia presentation as we follow Jonas' journey filled with heightened sensory experiences from a place of sameness... to elsewhere.

WHEN: January 17 - February 22, 2020 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Additional weekday performances may be added to accommodate school groups throughout the run, dates to be determined.

Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. A limited number of tickets are available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.





