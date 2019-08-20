Kentwood Players Presents Suspenseful Thriller DIAL M FOR MURDER

Kentwood Players welcomes the Halloween Season by presenting DIAL M FOR MURDER, a suspenseful thriller by Frederick Knott, opening Friday, September 13 through Saturday, October 19, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

The production is directed by George Kondreck and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Featured in the cast, in alphabetical order, are Philip Bartolf, Ross G, Justin Heller, Jack Maatita, Jeremy Palmer and Courtney Shaffer.

DIAL M FOR MURDER has been remade four different times for television, but is perhaps best known as the classic film directed by Alfred Hitchcock starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly. It remains one of the most suspenseful thrillers ever written, centering on ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice, a gentleman on the surface who plots to murder his wife, Margot, because she had an affair, even though now over, with revenge motivating him to get her money. To accomplish that goal, he blackmails an old school acquaintance to strangle her. When things go drastically wrong, Tony sees another way to guarantee her death and his wealth. Will he succeed or will his plot to murder Margot be foiled?

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. ​​​ ​A limited number of tickets are available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org.

To meet the DIAL M FOR MURDER production team and learn more about Kentwood Players, the public is invited to attend the general membership meetings, which are free and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 pm at the Westchester Playhouse located two blocks west of the San Diego Freeway and two blocks north of Manchester at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

Photos feature (from left) Justin Heller (Tony), Courtney Schaffer (Margot) and Jeremy Palmer (Max)

Photo credit: Shari Barrett

Art work by West Maatita





