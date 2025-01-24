Kentwood Players Hosts Special Engagement Performances For BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentwood Players presentation of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage, opened Friday, January 17 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. The run continues through Saturday, February 8. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm.

By The Way, Meet Vera Stark takes an entertaining and revelatory look at racism in the film industry during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Inspired by the struggles of actresses like Hattie McDaniel and Butterfly McQueen, worlds collide when aspiring African American starlet Vera Stark, who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging Caucasian star grasping at her fading career, lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring none other than her boss! The play examines Vera's 40-year career and her place in Hollywood history.

Featured in the cast are Chris Aruffo, Nyoka Boswell, Charles Kinder, Flannery Maney, Denise Milfort, Jazz Strong and Charles Kinder, with understudies Raevyn Ferguson, Elijah Greene, Chris Morrison and Claire Shepard.

This production is directed by Rondrell McCormick and produced by Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson and Julia Sison. By the Way, Meet Vera Stark is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain time.

For more information about Kentwood Players including parking, public transit options, and upcoming shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Comments