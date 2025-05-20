Josefina Lopez and Rose Ann Djelmane Honored at Proyecto Pastoral's Women of Impact Award Reception

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proyecto Pastoral, a social justice nonprofit based in Boyle Heights, is hosting their Women of Impact Award Reception on Thursday, May 29th, 2025 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Studio-MLA 251 South Mission Road, Los Angeles, CA 90033. The Women of Impact Award Reception will honor Josefina López, Award-Winning Playwright/Screenwriter and Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and Rose Ann Djelmane, Senior Vice President of Bank of America, for their dedication to uplifting their communities.



Since its founding in 2017, Women of Impact has recognized incredible women who demonstrate leadership, resilience, and vision in various fields, including real estate, philanthropy, the arts, law, healthcare, banking, media, advocacy, and non-profit and community leadership. The event raises essential funds to support women of all ages through Proyecto Pastoral’s wide range of programs, empowering them to thrive and continue making a positive difference in the community.



The Women of Impact Award Reception will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Studio-MLA, an urban design studio in Boyle Heights that integrates landscape architecture, urban design, and planning to create places that inspire human connection, unite communities, and restore environmental balance. Attendees can expect a cocktail reception to begin the night and a panel discussion moderated by Raquel Román, MSW, Executive Director of Proyecto Pastoral. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.proyectopastoral.org/woi



Proyecto Pastoral (Proyecto) is a social justice, community-building nonprofit working in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Our mission is to empower the community of Boyle Heights through grassroots projects in education, leadership, and service. Proyecto was founded in 1986 by Father Greg Boyle, S.J. and by parishioners of Dolores Mission in response to poverty, gang violence, limited educational opportunities for children and youth, and limited economic and civic engagement opportunities for Boyle Heights residents. Annually, we reach over 6,000 children and families through early childhood education centers, youth development programming, homeless shelters, community organizing efforts, and collective impact work. Learn more about Proyecto Pastoral at https://www.proyectopastoral.org/

