John O'Hurley & Ashley Argota To Star In PETER PAN & TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto announce that acclaimed TV and Broadway actor John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld," "Dancing with the Stars," Broadway's Chicago) is set to star as "Captain Hook" and Ashley Argota (Laguna Playhouse Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose) will star as "Tinker Bell" in Lythgoe Family Panto's upcoming PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS. Written by Kris Lythgoe, PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Wednesday, December 4 and run through Sunday, December 29, 2019 with a press opening on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 25. Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe, and the full cast will be announced at a later date.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

John O'Hurley is best known as J. Peterman on "Seinfeld," the #1 syndicated television show in the world, for which he won a Screen Actor's Guild Award. Most recently starring in the comedy feature "Swing Away," John can also be seen on the ABC hit "Dancing with the Stars," ABC's "Dance-Off!" and as the host of "Family Feud." He is one of the most recognizable voices on TV, appearing in dozens of animated productions including Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and NBC's "Father of the Pride." O'Hurley's first CD, "Peace of Our Minds," a collaboration of his piano compositions with world-renowned cellist Marston Smith, debuted #13 on Billboard. His stage credits include starring roles in the national tours of Chicago, Spamalot, Pirates of Penzance, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Brigadoon. He is a New York Times bestselling author with three titles, including The Perfect Dog, which is becoming a stage musical. Most recently, John has recurring on the Lifetime series "Devious Maids," opposite Susan Lucci.

Ashley Argota (Tinker Bell) Best known for her roles on TV shows such as "True Jackson, VP," "The Fosters," "Lab Rats," and "How To Build A Better Boy." She toured nationally in The Lion King as Young Nala and became the youngest performer ever to win five times in a row at "Amateur Night at the Apollo," which led to her becoming a "Star of Tomorrow" at "Showtime at the Apollo." In addition to shooting films ("Cover Versions") and TV shows ("Girl Meets World," "Liberty Crossing"), she has starred as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet: Love Is A Battlefield, as multiple Disney Princesses in the Lythgoe Family Panto's, and in the UMPO Series at Rockwell Table & Stage. She is currently playing Shelby in the Garry Marshall Theatre production of The Spitfire Grill, directed by Dimitri Toscas.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS previews on Wednesday, December 4; will open on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 25.

Tickets range from $41 - $76 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





