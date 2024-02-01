Je'Caryous Johnson And Ty James Announce A Collaborative Project SUPER FREAK: THE RICK JAMES STORY

The theatrical celebration of the icon's life, music and legacy to open its national tour this March in Houston.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Renowned producer Je'Caryous Johnson and Ty James, the daughter of the late musical icon Rick James, are delighted to announce the forthcoming premiere of "Super Freak: The Rick James Story." This announcement commemorates what would have been the star's 76th birthday on February 1st. The highly anticipated musical production is set to take center stage this spring and celebrates the extraordinary life, music, and enduring influence of the groundbreaking artist.

"Super Freak: The Rick James Story" promises to be a vibrant homage to the musical genius who left an indelible mark on the worlds of R&B, funk, and hip hop. Audiences can expect an electrifying journey through the life and times of Rick James, tracing his meteoric rise to stardom, his chart-topping hits, and the profound impact he made on modern music as a brilliant hitmaker, influential producer/impresario, and a pioneer. Flamboyant, provocative, charismatic, volatile, and always outrageous, Rick James was a soulful singer, riveting performer, a bona fide star, and a master of celebration. 

Je'Caryous Johnson, who has earned acclaim for his dynamic and immersive theatrical productions, expressed his excitement about bringing Rick James' story to the stage. "Rick James was a true trailblazer whose influence continues to resonate in today's music landscape. With 'Super Freak: The Rick James Story,' we aim to honor his unparalleled talent and captivating persona, giving audiences an unforgettable experience."

Ty James, who has been instrumental in preserving and promoting her father's musical legacy, shared her enthusiasm for the project. "This project is a labor of love and a tribute to my father's extraordinary life. I'm thrilled to collaborate with Je'Caryous Johnson to create an authentic and exhilarating portrayal of Rick James' journey, showcasing his musical genius and larger-than-life spirit."

Rick James was Motown's hottest artist in the 80s releasing chart-topping hits "Super Freak" and "Give It To Me Baby" on his 1981 LP, Street Songs.  These tracks showcased James' mesmerizing bass lines and infectious grooves that beckoned listeners to the dancefloor. He was a sought-after producer, working on hits for Eddie Murphy (“Party All the Time”), The Temptations (“Standing On The Top”), and the Mary Jane Girls and Teena Marie.

"Super Freak: The Rick James Story" will feature a stellar cast, breathtaking choreography, and an infectious soundtrack.  With stops in major markets across the US, including New York, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, bringing to life the superstars' untold story, winning him new enthusiasts and reinvigorating the most dedicated superfans. Assisting Johnson and James in bringing this story to life are casting Director Natasha Ward and J Kyle and Troy Byer as writers. 

Tickets for Super Freak will go on sale Friday, February 9th. 

Please visit Click Here for a full list of tour stops and dates.




