Jacob Jonas the Company Taps Non-Traditional Spaces for ACTIVATE LA, Series Of Dance Programs

Jacob Jonas The Company- the 21st Century dance company that is quickly gaining acclaim and recognition for mixing contemporary ballet, breakdance and acrobatic movement - brings its boundless energy and visceral storytelling performance style to ACTIVATE LA, outdoor dance programs presented at three different venues across Los Angeles, including Century Park, an outdoor park in the heart of Century City at the Westside's premier office destination (October 1 and 2); ROW DTLA, an outdoor rooftop with sweeping views of DTLA (October 22-24); and Water Garden Santa Monica, an outdoor garden oasis at the premiere tech hub of the westside (November 12 and 13).

ACTIVATE LA features two different programs of world premiere works. At Century Park and Water Garden, JJTC presents At Work, with live music composed by Steve Hackman, a Los Angeles-based composer, conductor, and producer who has worked with orchestras including San Francisco, Seattle, Pittsburgh and such artists as Kanye West and Doja Cat. At ROW DTLA, JJTC premieres Juxtapose, with live music composed by Anibal Sandoval, a composer, sound artist, movement performer, and educator also based in Los Angeles. ACTIVATE LA is presented in association with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

All performances are held outdoors and attendees are requested to socially distance. Please refrain from attending a performance if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19, or if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tickets prices for the three programs vary. For tickets and information, please visit TheWallis.org/ActivateLA or call 310-746-4000.