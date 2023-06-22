Interview with Belén Riverol. From Tango to Triumph: Unveiling the Journey of a Young Argentine Dancer standing out in LA!

In the vibrant realm of dance, where dreams take flight and passions arise, few stories are as captivating as that of the young Argentine dancer, Belén Riverol, who has defied boundaries and soared to success in the United States. This article invites you to step into the captivating world of Belén, a young talent whose inspiring journey has seen her transcending cultural barriers and captivating audiences on an international stage.

Phote Credit: @brianmarco22

With the Latin rhythms going through her veins and an unwavering determination in her heart, Belén Riverol embodies desire, strength and hard work. Born and raised in a small town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the country of Tango! she began her dance training at a young age, immersing herself in different dance styles. Little did she know that her passion would soon take her towards uncharted territories, where her talent would captivate and inspire very important dance mentors.

With Choreographer Buddha Stretch

Leaving behind the familiar and embarking on a courageous journey to train with the best choreographers, Belén set her sights on Los Angeles—a melting pot of diverse cultures, opportunities, and the epicenter of contemporary dance. Upon arriving in this land of endless possibilities, she faced a number of challenges, navigating through the unfamiliar dance scene while struggling with cultural nuances. However, it was precisely these obstacles that fueled her determination to succeed, encouraging her to seek out new avenues dancing alongside the industry's top choreographers.

With Choreographer Janelle

"The pandemic was an opportunity for me to have time to think about my goals as a dancer. Until then, I never had enough confidence to think bigger and go for more, but those months stuck at home I realized how much I had prepared all my life, the jobs and achievements I accomplished and how much I wanted to keep growing on my field. So, I decided to buy a ticket to the United States to train with the choreographers I had admired my whole life."

The effort paid off. Belén arrived in Los Angeles and slowly began to establish connections that would later turn into unforgettable moments for her as an artist. While taking classes, she started auditioning for scholarships that allowed her to continue her studies. Choreographers like Janelle Ginestra (choreographer for J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Jlo, among others) and Brian Nicholson (choreographer and Ariana Grande's best friend) were dazzled by her talent and decided to award her scholarships at the most prestigious dance studios in the United States, such as Millennium Dance Complex.

In Argentina, Belén had the opportunity to showcase her talent on the country's most important television channels, such as Canal 13 and Canal 9, on shows like "Combate," "La tribuna de guido," "El show del problema," among others. She danced for renowned choreographers of important artists such as Lali Esposito, Wisin y Yandel, Rombai, Emilia Mernes, Duki, among others. She has also danced and choreographed children's plays such as "Romeo and Juliet" and "Amigos Espaciales" presented at the prestigious theater "El Colonial."

"I was happy and satisfied with my achievements and my journey in dance in my country, but I needed to go for more and continue training as a dancer abroad".

Thanks to her talent, Don Omar's choreographer called her to participate in his choreography in the most important show in Los Angeles called "Carnival," where the industry's top choreographers showcase their choreographic work.

"Carnival" Show in LA

"I learned that I have to follow my career intuition and If I want to keep growing as an artist, I have to take risks and make difficult decisions like training abroad and sacrificing comfort zones."

As we dug into the beautiful journey of Belén, we gain a deeper appreciation for the power of passion for dancing, and also the universal language of dance. Through her talent and relentless pursuit of excellence, she has proved that dreams know no boundaries and that the pursuit of one's passion can transcend geographical limitations.