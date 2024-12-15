Interview: Kaat Dumarey of KOOZA at the Santa Monica Pier

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They swing, they flip, they land on each other's shoulders high off the ground—on stilts, no less! You're watching it all, and then you realize: You've been holding your breath the whole time.

Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA—a 125-minute spectacle featuring trapeze acts, a "Wheel of Death," and various acrobatic feats—has been wowing touring audiences since 2007, and it's no less amazing now than it was when it put up its first big top in Montreal, Canada.

But how dangerous is it to be catapulted into the air and land atop other acrobats' shoulders? What does it take to prep for such a stunt? And, is it ever scary for the performers? We talked with Kooza's "Teeterboard" acrobat, Kaat Dumarey, to find out.

BWW: First of all, your act is AMAZING. I couldn't believe how flawlessly you all did jump after jump. Which leads me to my first question: HOW DO YOU DO IT? How much practice goes into getting to this place?

Awww, thank you! It is always nice to know how the audience reacts, and receiving feedback is gratifying. A lot of training and preparation goes into the Teeterboard Act. We have two to three validation trainings on stage every week along with strength and conditioning routines we do weekly in the artistic tent. It is a lot of work, practice, and dedication.

BWW: How old are you, and where are you from?

I was born and raised in Belgium, and I am 25.

BWW: When you were a little kid, what did you want to do with your life?

I started gymnastics at the age of 7 and competed with my country of Belgium until I was 16 years old. From then on, joining Cirque du Soleil was always a dream of mine.

Kaat Dumary in "Kooza" (Image: Cirque du Soleil)

BWW: Teeterboarding seems like a very specific skill. How did you get into it?

I enjoy learning new skills and I was invited to Montreal to be part of the Programme Preparation Performance (PPP) specialized in Teeterboard soon after the pandemic. This program allowed me to learn the skill, and I loved it. Soon after, I was invited to join KOOZA.

BWW: Did you always want to be an acrobat? Is that what you consider yourself? An acrobat? Or a gymnast?

I used to compete in acrobatic gymnastics and now I am performing as an acrobat.

BWW: What was your first job in show business?

In 2017, I was invited by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal to be part of a Banquine PPP, which is an acrobatic act with multiple people (bases & flyers). Following this training, I joined the show KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil during their tour of Japan in 2018.

BWW: How long have you been working for Cirque du Soleil?

I have been working with Cirque du Soleil now since 2017…so almost 7 years on and off.

BWW: How dangerous is it?

Safety is the number one priority at Cirque du Soleil. I work with a team of professionals where we get a lot of trainings to accomplish the level of skills we have in KOOZA. The show travels with a Head Coach and two performance therapists who daily work with us to keep us in the best physical condition. With this comes also self-care, good sleep, and training habits. We have strict company-wide health and safety procedures that we follow to ensure the safety of everyone on site, in everything that we do.

BWW: Has anyone ever fallen or gotten hurt?

Safety is always my priority. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to prevent injuries or mitigate the risks. We can perform up to 10 shows a week, so it is important to do mental and physical preparation to give the best of ourselves show after show.

BWW: What safeguards are there to protect the teeterboarders from getting hurt?

We have 19 artists in the Teeterboard Act, and everyone plays an important role in the making of this act. We will train on stage two to three times a week with safety lines to minimize the risks during training. As we perform multiple shows a week and multiple flyers, we can split the workload amongst us to always be at our prime condition and give the best performance.

BWW: Do you get nervous doing the act? Why or why not?

I think it's more excitement. I love to fly in front of an audience and really like to perform. I have a lot of trust in all my colleagues, and that helps.

BWW: What's your favorite Cirque du Soleil show?

Ooof, that is a very hard question... I don't think I am able to give you a straight answer. All Cirque du Soleil shows have their own special qualities and they all are truly full entertainment packages that give an audience music, costumes, acrobatics, etc...i t really makes every show amazing. But Kooza definitely holds a very special place in my heart.

BWW: What makes KOOZA so special?

Ah…how long do we have? KOOZA is the first Cirque du Soleil show I saw in my country, and that’s what made me choose my career. So there is a personal connection to the show for me. Also, because of the level of acrobatics presented in every show, it’s an experience that keeps you at the edge of your seats and gives you lots of laughs along the way…what could be more special than that!

Cirque du Soleil will run under the Big Top at the Santa Monica Pier through January 5. Tickets are $74 and up at Cirquedusoleil.com.

Comments