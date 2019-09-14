Innovative Dance Company To Perform Show In Collaboration With Architectural Studio

Orange County's Re:borN Dance Interactive and CMLA's (Curious Minds Los Angeles) evening-length work will premier during the secondweekend in October inLos Angeles, Calif. The interactive performance uses dance, architecture and technology to explore the emotional toll of mass surveillance.

According to the artists, living in a surveillancesociety is similar to life in the "Panopticon." As choreographer and artistic director Boroka Nagy explains, the "Panopticon" was a cylindrical prison structure designed by 18th-century philosopher Jeremy Bentham. It allows for inmates to be observed by a single guard in the center of a prison made of cells stacked concentrically around the guardhouse. Thus, they don't know whether they are actually being watched, but they feel as though they are constantly observed.

Re:borN Dance Interactive and CMLA cometogether to display the impact of mass surveillance on our emotional, psychological, and environmental wellness. Surveillance is omnipresent in our society and causes a fear that our own technology is watching us: not only through the millions of security cameras, but even through our internet profiles, which we constantly, voluntarily, use for self-display.The collaborative partners believe that the psychological effects of constant observance is evidentin contemporary societies.

As physical and digital surveillance evolves during the show, audience and performers become the observers and the observed. The choreography and spatial installations expose the control, isolation, and omnipresence of surveillance with the goal of connecting us through empathy: to help us understand each other's fears of observation and desires to be seen.

CMLA executives Erin Cuevas and Jana Masset Collatz say, they are "passionate about interdisciplinary collaboration and the potential for the built environment to improve human well-being with each sensory experience."In the LA Dance Chronicle, Jeff Slayton praises Re:borN's June 25, 2019 showing of the choreography: The cast "wonderfully conveyed Nagy's vision of paranoia, fear and caution." He describes Nagy's choreography as involving "familiar gestures as well as ominous shifts in emotions, robotic movement and sinister staring or glances to explore the increased surveillance that this nation has experienced by our government, social media outlets and other technological apparatuses such as cell phones and computer devices" ("Shift/West produces strong results," https://www.ladancechronicle.com/shift-west-produces-strong-results/).

With their new show, the artists want to surprise their fans while providing an affordable, educational and influentialfamily event.

Title of Show:Omniscopic

Choreographer and Artistic Director:Boroka Nagy

Designers: Erin Cuevas and Jana Masset Collatz

Dates:

Saturday, October 12, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 8:30p.m.

Location:

Fathom And Form

737 Kohler St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Ticket price:

General: $30/$35 at the door

Student/Senior: $20/$25 at the door

Available at reborndance.org/omniscopicand in-person at the door.

Re:borN Dance Interactive is a contemporary dance company and artist collective based in Southern California founded by Boroka Nagy. The company is composed of a group of 21st-century artists who strive to go beyond the aesthetics of contemporary modern dance and delve deeper into the emotional and social content of the work. Re:borN has presented both concert stage and installation work at various nationwide dance festivals, collaborative performances and cultural events with composers and galleries, and self-produced evening-length works. See further information at https://www.reborndance.org/

CMLA (Curious Minds Los Angeles) was founded by architects Erin Cuevas and Jana Masset Collatz, while studying at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Their name, "Curious Minds Los Angeles," embodies the studio's vision of bringing the subjects of our curiosities-nature, science, performance art, industrial design, and social media-into design realities that actively engage the mind and emotions. CMLA aims to produce fluid interaction between humans and their material and immaterial environments by paying attention to the psychological and behavioral impacts of our media-rich urban cultures, relying on studies within neuro-aesthetics and sociology, and identifying specific design techniques that can be implemented through architectural practice. More information available at hello@curiousminds.la





